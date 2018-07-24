CBRE : Named One Of 2018’s Best Employers For Women By Forbes

CBRE Group, Inc. was recently named one of the Best Employers for Women by Forbes, based on an independent survey by the market research company Statista. CBRE is the only commercial real estate firm on the list.

'We take pride in creating a diverse and inclusive environment at CBRE that attracts, develops and celebrates the professional success of every individual,' said Jennifer Ashley, Global Director, Human Resources. 'We are honored that our work to celebrate and foster the career growth of CBRE women is being acknowledged by Forbes.'

The CBRE Women's Network formed in 2000 and has more than 3,000 members from all levels of the organization, the company's three global regions and every business line. The group's mission is to 'Promote the Success of Women,' which is guided by three key principles: Growth, Connection and Mentorship.

The Forbes Best Employers for Women results are based on an independent online survey of more than 40,000 employees working for U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees. More than 25,000 of the 40,000 surveyed were women. Participants in the survey were asked about pay equality, parental leave, discrimination, representation and many other topics related to women in the workforce. Women's responses were weighted more heavily than male participants. See the full list at www.forbes.com/best-employers-for-women.