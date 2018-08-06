Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS : Analysts stick with CBS as Moonves allegations probed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 09:22pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The CBS television network logo is seen outside their offices on 6th avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street is largely backing CBS Corp, with few analysts changing their ratings or price targets on the media company, even as it looks into allegations of sexual misconduct against Chief Executive Les Moonves.

By Sinéad Carew

The current breakdown of analyst recommendations is 19 "strong buy" or "buy" ratings and 11 "hold" ratings with no "sell" or "strong sell" recommendations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CBS shares were down 0.5 percent at $52.87 on Monday.

The company's shares have lost about 8 percent of their value since July 26, the day before the New Yorker magazine published an article containing allegations of sexual harassment against Moonves by six women ranging from 1985 to 2006.

Moonves has said that he "may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances" decades ago, which he called mistakes that he regretted immensely, but that he understood "'no' means 'no'" and had never used his position to harm anyone's career.

Last week CBS hired two law firms to investigate the allegations against Moonves.

Among Wall Street analysts, the mean price target for CBS stock is $65.04, down only slightly from $65.88 on July 6.

Some analysts cited a "generally solid" second quarter after CBS results topped Wall Street estimates Aug. 2. But they also refer to the Moonves investigation as a big overhang on the stock.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson, who has a "neutral" rating on CBS and a price target of $58, said it is "uninvestable" and that "if these accusations are correct, it would be impossible for Moonves to continue" as CEO.

B. Riley's Barton Crockett, who rates CBS as a "buy" and has a $61 price target on the stock, refers to the Moonves situation as a "sideshow drama."

"Every media company that's lost top execs/talent to #MeToo has continued apace, because of other talent/management stepping up," he said. "CBS, we believe, would, too."

The investigation of Moonves comes as CBS is locked in a legal battle with its largest shareholder, Shari Redstone's National Amusements Inc. Moonves has opposed Redstone's efforts to merge CBS with Viacom Inc, also owned by National Amusements.

Benchmark Co's Daniel Kurnos, who has a "buy" rating and a $90 price target headlined his research note: "Legal Distractions Aside, Plenty of Intrinsic Fundamental Value for CBS."

Kurnos said that while he acknowledges CBS is "difficult to buy ahead of a resolution of the impending legal challenges" he also cited it as leading content provider with increasing proportion of recurring or subscription revenue.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By SinÃ©ad Carew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION -0.73% 52.745 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
VIACOM 0.07% 29.03 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
09:37pCBS CORPORATION : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it..
AC
09:22pCBS : Analysts stick with CBS as Moonves allegations probed
RE
08/05LESLIE MOONVES : CBS entertainment chief defends network amid Moonves allegation..
RE
08/05CBS : programming chief defends his turf despite Moonves probe
AQ
08/05CBS CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
AC
08/03CBS : Prohibits Questions On Probe -- WSJ
DJ
08/03CBS beats Wall Street estimate, Moonves silent on allegations
RE
08/03CBS beats Wall St. estimate, Moonves silent on allegations
RE
08/02CBS : Posts Higher Profit, Revenue -- Update
DJ
08/02CBS : Posts Higher Profit, Revenue
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05CBS Corporation (CBS.A) CEO Leslie Moonves on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
08/03VARIETY : Earlier CBS News harassment probe to wrap this month 
08/03CBS, Viacom And The Les Mess 
08/03Good Jobs Numbers May Suggest A Robust Economy (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 651 M
EBIT 2018 3 086 M
Net income 2018 1 972 M
Debt 2018 9 415 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 10,29
P/E ratio 2019 9,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 20 158 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-9.90%20 158
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.12%169 623
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.59%162 944
SKY49.51%33 803
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.00%24 954
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.77%24 954
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.