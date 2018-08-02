CBS : Hires Law Firms to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Harassment

By Joe Flint

The CBS Corp. board has retained the law firms of Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against its chairman and chief executive, Leslie Moonves, as well as the CBS News unit, the company said Wednesday evening.

The board also has created a special committee of board members to oversee the investigation. Board members Bruce Gordon, Linda Griego and Robert Klieger will serve on the committee. Mr. Moonves will have no role in the probes and is recused from it, CBS said.

The investigation follows an article in the New Yorker last week in which six women alleged to have been harassed or inappropriately touched by Mr. Moonves. Most of incidents cited in the article took place more that two decades ago. Mr. Moonves was also accused of hurting the careers of those who rejected his overtures.

The New Yorker article also painted an unflattering picture of Jeff Fager, a former CBS News chairman and current executive producer of the long-running magazine show "60 Minutes." The environment of "60 Minutes" was described as one that condones inappropriate behavior towards female staff members. Mr. Fager was accused of being "handsy" at social events with staffers and allowing a boys club mentality to permeate the news magazine.

Mr. Moonves has expressed regret for any actions that made any women uncomfortable but denied ever harming the careers of anyone who rebuffed him. Mr. Fager denied the allegations in the New Yorker article.

The board has not yet asked Mr. Moonves to step aside during the investigation.

The investigation will also look at "cultural issues" at all levels of CBS, the company said.

Mr. Gordon has also been named lead independent director of the CBS board. Both he and Ms. Griego are longtime board members.

Mr. Klieger, a lawyer, joined the board last year. He has served as lawyer for Sumner Redstone and his daughter, Shari Redstone, who are chairman and president of CBS's controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc.

The investigation into Mr. Moonves and CBS comes while it is engaged in a legal battle with National Amusements for control of the company.

In May, CBS directors moved to weaken National Amusements' control of the company by issuing a dividend that would reduce National Amusements' voting stake to about 20% from 80%. National Amusements changed the CBS bylaws to require a supermajority of directors for such an action. The fight is expected to go to trial in Delaware this fall.

CBS is pushing to reduce National Amusements control because it is opposed to Ms. Redstone's desire to recombine the company with its sister media giant Viacom Inc.

National Amusements had no comment on the law firm selection.

