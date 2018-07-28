Log in
07/28/2018 | 05:55pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

On July 27, 2018, CBS stock plummeted during intraday trading following reports that The New Yorker would be publishing an article that includes sexual-misconduct, intimidation and retaliation allegations against CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves

If you recently purchased CBS stock and suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number. Additionally, you may [click here to join this action].There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbs-investor-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-cbs-corporation-recent-investors-with-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300688158.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
