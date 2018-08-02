CBS : Posts Higher Profit, Revenue

By Micah Maidenberg

CBS Corp. reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter, results that come as the media company's board investigates allegations of sexual harassment against its chairman and chief executive, Leslie Moonves.

Last Friday, the New Yorker published an article detailing allegations that Mr. Moonves harassed or inappropriately touched six women he had professional relationships with and damaged the careers of those who rejected him.

Mr. Moonves has said he may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances, but added he always kept to the principle "that 'no' means 'no, ' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career."

During the quarter ended June 30, the New York-based company's earnings increased to $400 million, or $1.05 a share, from $58 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain costs, CBS had per-share earnings of $1.12, above the average analyst estimate of $1.11 on Thomson Reuters.

Revenue rose 6% to $3.47 billion. Analysts had expected $3.46 billion.

Shares of CBS rose 0.3% on Thursday, closing at $52.72. In after-hours trading, shares were down slightly.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at [email protected]