Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS : Statement from CBS Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:17am CEST

At its meeting this afternoon, the CBS Board of Directors unanimously approved the retention of Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton to conduct a full investigation of the allegations in recent press reports about Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues at all levels of CBS. At Covington & Burling the investigation will be led by Nancy Kestenbaum, and at Debevoise & Plimpton it will be led by Mary Jo White.

To help facilitate the investigation, a Special Committee of Board members has been formed comprised of Bruce S. Gordon, Linda Griego and Robert N. Klieger. Mr. Moonves will have no role in the investigation and is entirely recused from it. The Board took no further action at this meeting pending discussion with counsel as to appropriate next steps.

The Board noted that it takes these allegations seriously and is committed to acting in the best interest of the Company and all of its shareholders, and is confident that the employees of CBS will continue to perform at a high level as this process unfolds.

In addition, the Board took action today to appoint Bruce S. Gordon to serve as Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors.

Neither the Board nor the Company expects to comment further on this matter at this time.

About CBS Corporation

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand - 'the Eye' - one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network Ten Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, and CBS EcoMedia. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

* * *

Disclaimer

CBS Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 02:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
04:50aLESLIE MOONVES : CBS hires law firms to probe Moonves misconduct allegations
RE
04:17aCBS : Statement from CBS Board of Directors
PU
08/01Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporat..
PR
08/01CBS CORPORATION : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is..
AC
08/01CBS : Television Stations and CBS Interactive Announce CBSN Local Streaming Serv..
PU
08/01Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of CBS Corpo..
BU
08/01CBS : Tape of Ailing Mogul Is Issue In CBS-Redstone Legal Fight -- WSJ
DJ
08/01SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Alleges Videotape of Ailing Mogul Sumner Redstone Felled B..
DJ
07/31GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CBS Corporati..
BU
07/31CBS : LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
08/01Fed Says No Rate Hike (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/01WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fed, Apple, Tariffs 
08/01LA prosecutors not pursuing charges against Moonves 
07/31BOJ Sticks To Crisis-Era Stimulus (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 659 M
EBIT 2018 3 097 M
Net income 2018 2 010 M
Debt 2018 9 312 M
Yield 2018 1,46%
P/E ratio 2018 10,05
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,96x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 19 453 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 65,2 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-10.93%19 453
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.08%167 453
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.61%163 174
SKY49.90%34 076
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.92%25 727
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP15.28%25 727
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.