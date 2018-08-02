Log in
CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
08/02 10:00:47 pm
52.72 USD   +0.32%
CBS : beats Wall Street estimate for quarterly revenue

08/02/2018 | 10:32pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The CBS television network logo is seen outside their offices on 6th avenue in New York

(Reuters) - CBS Corp, which has hired two law firms to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against its Chief Executive Les Moonves, on Thursday topped Wall Street's quarterly revenue estimates, helped by higher ad sales.

CBS, whose shows include hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," said advertising revenue during the second quarter rose slightly to $1.32 billion.

Overall revenue increased to $3.47 billion, up from $3.26 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of CBS were flat at $52.64 in after-market trading on Thursday.

In addition to investigating Moonves, who remains CEO, the New York-based media company is fighting to wrest control from majority shareholder Shari Redstone who wants a merger with Viacom Inc. Shari Redstone and her father, media mogul Sumner Redstone, also control Viacom.

CBS said affiliate and subscription fees revenue, which includes revenue from cable, satellite and streaming TV providers, rose to $989 million from $848 million a year before.

Net income from continuing operations was $400 million, or $1.05 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, up from $397 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, CBS reported profit of $1.06 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.11.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 0.32% 52.72 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
VIACOM -0.35% 28.6 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 659 M
EBIT 2018 3 097 M
Net income 2018 2 010 M
Debt 2018 9 312 M
Yield 2018 1,46%
P/E ratio 2018 10,03
P/E ratio 2019 8,94
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 20 030 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 65,2 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-10.93%20 030
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.08%168 835
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.61%164 647
SKY49.90%34 311
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.92%25 291
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.93%25 291
