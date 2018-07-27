CBS : shares tumble on report of sexual misconduct by CEO Moonves

Log in
07/27/2018 | 12:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: CBS chief executive officer Les Moonves arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S. television network CBS Corp tumbled 6.3 percent to $53.88 midday on Friday after the Hollywood Reporter said that the New Yorker magazine would soon publish a claim that CBS chief executive officer Les Moonves has been accused of sexual harassment.

CBS said in a statement that it would investigate the claim.

"Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action," CBS said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately reach Moonves for a comment.

The New Yorker did not immediately to Reuters' request for comment.

The allegations involve incidents that go back, in part, more than 20 years, the Hollywood Reporter said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter who it did not identify.

"The timing of this report comes in the midst of the Company’s very public legal dispute," the CBS statement added. "While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members" CBS added."

A CBS spokesperson had no further comment.

CBS has been involved in a legal dispute between the board of CBS Corp and its controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc, owned by the Redstone family, which wants to merge it with Viacom Inc.

Multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against politicians, business leaders and entertainers in the U.S. have been made in the past year, leading to resignations, often inspired by the #MeToo social movement.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Clive McKeef)
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 659 M
EBIT 2018 3 097 M
Net income 2018 2 011 M
Debt 2018 9 326 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 11,00
P/E ratio 2019 9,80
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 21 724 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 66,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-2.49%21 724
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.58%165 297
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.23%153 787
SKY49.70%33 956
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP20.98%25 471
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE5.29%25 471
