CBS CORPORATION    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

CBS : to Appoint Law Firm to Handle Probe Into Moonves Allegations -- Update

07/30/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

By Joe Flint and Keach Hagey

CBS Corp. said its board of directors was in the process of selecting an outside law firm to handle an independent investigation into allegations Chief Executive Leslie Moonves sexually harassed women.

No other actions were taken at the Monday board meeting. In advance of the meeting, which was long scheduled ahead of CBS's second-quarter earnings, some directors had discussed whether Mr. Moonves should step aside during the probe, The Wall Street Journal reported.

CBS's statement Monday made no mention of Mr. Moonves's status.

The investigation is in response to a New Yorker article published Friday, in which six women who had professional dealings with Mr. Moonves between the 1980s and late 2000s claimed he sexually harassed them.

Mr. Moonves expressed regret in the New Yorker article for any behavior that made women uncomfortable but denied that he retaliated by harming anyone's career after being rebuffed.

CBS shares fell more than 5% Monday in New York.

In the wake of the story's publication, several senior female CBS executives who have worked with Mr. Moonves publicly voiced their support for him, including ad sales chief Jo Ann Ross, CBS Films chief Terry Press, programming executive Angelica McDaniel and Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy.

The board also said it has again postponed its annual meeting, which was scheduled for Aug. 10. It originally was to be held in May but was delayed because of a continuing legal fight between CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc. over control of the company.

National Amusements holds nearly 80% voting stakes in CBS and Viacom Inc. Its president, Shari Redstone, has pushed to merge them despite resistance from Mr. Moonves and his management team.

In May, CBS directors moved to weaken National Amusements and Ms. Redstone's hold on the company by issuing a dividend that would reduce National Amusements' voting stake to about 20% from 80%. National Amusements changed the CBS bylaws to require approval of a supermajority of directors for such an action. The battle has moved to a Delaware court and is expected to go to trial in the fall.

CBS and Viacom were in merger talks earlier this year, going so far as to agree on a price, pending the resolution of management issues, including who would be Mr. Moonves's successor.

Mr. Moonves, who has been CEO since 2006, has been lauded for his savvy in the entertainment industry and on Wall Street. During his tenure, CBS has typically been the most-watched broadcaster in the industry, even as it has battled viewership erosion like most TV networks. He has slimmed down the company over the past few years to focus more on content production and distribution, shedding the CBS radio and billboard units.

Mr. Moonves began his show-business career as an actor before transitioning into production. He rose to the top of Warner Bros. Television; shows developed on his watch there included "Friends" and "ER."

CBS hired Mr. Moonves in 1995 to turn around its struggling prime-time lineup and he climbed the ranks. Mr. Moonves is known for being very involved in programming and casting decisions at the network and its pay-TV channel Showtime.

Mr. Moonves has been married to CBS on-air personality Julie Chen since 2004.

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected] and Keach Hagey at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 659 M
EBIT 2018 3 097 M
Net income 2018 2 011 M
Debt 2018 9 326 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 10,32
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 21 815 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 66,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-8.46%21 815
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.75%168 761
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.41%159 907
SKY49.51%34 110
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP19.74%25 727
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE0.43%25 727
