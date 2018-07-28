Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against CBS Corporation – CBS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) resulting from allegations that CBS may have
issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
On July 27, 2018, media sources reported that The New Yorker
would be publishing an article containing allegations that Leslie
Moonves, CBS’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer,
committed acts of sexual misconduct. CBS announced it would investigate
these allegations. On this news, shares of CBS stock fell $3.52 or 6.12%
to close at $54.01 on July 27, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by CBS investors. If you purchased shares of CBS please visit
the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1385.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180728005004/en/