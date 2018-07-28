Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against CBS Corporation – CBS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) resulting from allegations that CBS may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 27, 2018, media sources reported that The New Yorker would be publishing an article containing allegations that Leslie Moonves, CBS’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, committed acts of sexual misconduct. CBS announced it would investigate these allegations. On this news, shares of CBS stock fell $3.52 or 6.12% to close at $54.01 on July 27, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by CBS investors.

