Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against CBS Corporation – CBS

07/28/2018 | 08:34pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) resulting from allegations that CBS may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 27, 2018, media sources reported that The New Yorker would be publishing an article containing allegations that Leslie Moonves, CBS’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, committed acts of sexual misconduct. CBS announced it would investigate these allegations. On this news, shares of CBS stock fell $3.52 or 6.12% to close at $54.01 on July 27, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by CBS investors. If you purchased shares of CBS please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1385.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 659 M
EBIT 2018 3 097 M
Net income 2018 2 011 M
Debt 2018 9 326 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 10,32
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 21 815 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 66,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-8.46%21 815
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.75%168 761
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.41%159 907
SKY49.51%34 110
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP19.74%25 727
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE0.43%25 727
