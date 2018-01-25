CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Result of Equity Issue

25 January 2018

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc

Issue of Equity

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has raised gross proceeds of approximately £32.9m pursuant to a Placing, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer (the 'Initial Issue') of ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the 'Ordinary Shares'), as detailed in its prospectus dated 9 January 2018 and supplementary prospectus dated 19 January 2018 (together, the 'Prospectus').

A total of 19,986,048 Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue. Of these, 10,257,778 Ordinary Shares will be issued under the Placing, 3,376,103 Ordinary Shares will be issued under the Offer for Subscription and 6,352,167 Ordinary Shares will be issued under the Intermediaries Offer. The Issue Price is 164.50 pence per Ordinary Share.

Application has been made for the admission of the Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 29 January 2018 and the Ordinary Shares will trade under the ticker CCJI (ISIN: GB00BYSRMH16).

Following the Initial Issue, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 109,154,210 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure (109,154,210) should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Peel Hunt LLP is acting as sole sponsor, broker, placing agent and intermediaries offer adviser to the Company.

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Prospectus.

The Company's LEI is: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

For further information please contact:

Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP Richard Cardiff Telephone: 020 7321 3470 Peel Hunt LLP

Luke Simpson (Corporate Broking) Helen Rennardson Mark Thompson (Sales) Chris Bunstead Ben Nott Kathy Boate (Intermediaries) Sohail Akbar Telephone: 020 7418 8900 Cornerstone Communications - Financial PR Ben Larter Telephone: 07825 880830

Disclaimer

