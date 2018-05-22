CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Statement re dealings in shares

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc
LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98
Statement re dealings in shares
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have to the date of this announcement has previously been notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during the closed period which ends on the date of the announcement of interim results for the period ended 30 April 2018.
Enquiries:
Anthony Lee / Ciara McKillop 020 7653 9690
Company Secretary
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
22 May 2018
Disclaimer
CC Japan Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 06:04:04 UTC