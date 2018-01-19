Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ceconomy    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY (CEC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ceconomy : First-Quarter Earnings Set to Fall as Sales Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:26am CET
   By Nathan Allen

Ceconomy AG (>> Ceconomy) expects first-quarter earnings to decline, despite higher sales, the company said Friday.

The German retailer of electrical consumer goods said it expects earnings before interest and taxes of about 260 million euros ($317.8 million) in the first quarter of its financial year, down from EUR308 million a year earlier.

Sales are likely to increase 0.5% to EUR6.94 billion on a like-for-like basis, the company said.

Ceconomy said it attributes the lower earnings to Black Friday price reductions, which pushed December sales into November, and costs stemming from building up its holding, after the company spun off from Metro AG (>> Metro) in July.

Write to Nathan Allen at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Ceconomy, Metro
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CECONOMY
07:26a CECONOMY : First-Quarter Earnings Set to Fall as Sales Rise
01/18 AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Preliminary results for the 1st quarter of financial year ..
01/18 METRO : Preliminary Results For The 1st Quarter Of Financial Year 2017/18: EBIT ..
01/18 CECONOMY AG : Preliminary results for the 1st quarter of financial year 2017/18:..
01/15 METRO : reports Christmas cheer in Germany, not Russia
2017 METRO : Media Markt founder and Ceconomy shareholder Kellerhals dies
2017 CECONOMY : Media Markt Co-Founder Erich Kellerhals Dies
2017 CECONOMY : Correction to Article on Ceconomy Fiscal Year 2017
2017 CECONOMY : Fiscal Year 2017 Net Profit Raises on Stronger Online Sales
2017 CECONOMY : achieves targets in the financial year 2016/17 and plans further grow..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Ceconomy AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Libbey Leads Consumer Cyclical Sector Top Gain Stocks For November
2017 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs Lapped By CenturyLink Target Gains For November 2018
2017 Consumer Cyclical Sector Finds AMC Entertainment Top-Gaining Dog In October
2017 Consumer Cyclical Top Dog Gainer Libbey Surpasses National CineMedia In Septe..
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 22 575 M
EBIT 2018 517 M
Net income 2018 245 M
Finance 2018 392 M
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 17,85
P/E ratio 2019 15,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 4 260 M
Chart CECONOMY
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy Technical Analysis Chart | CEC | DE0007257503 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 12,0 €
Spread / Average Target -8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter August Haas Chief Executive Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Dalibor Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY2.38%5 196
BEST BUY COMPANY5.74%21 164
TECH DATA CORP6.63%3 986
DIXONS CARPHONE-1.13%3 176
AARON'S, INC.1.38%2 930
BIC CAMERA INC.-0.79%2 745
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.