Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cedar Realty Trust Inc    CDR

CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC (CDR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cedar Realty Trust Inc : Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-FD66D0DC75638.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC
09:03pCEDAR REALTY TRUST INC : Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/25CEDAR REALTY TRUST : To Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
07/24Initiating Free Research Reports on Brixmor Property and Three Other REIT - R..
AC
07/19CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock
PR
07/06CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Join us for Dinner under the stars! - Cedar Realty Trust
AQ
07/03CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Capital Bike Share comes to the Shoppes at Arts District - ..
AQ
06/22CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Sabrina Kanner Elected to Cedar Realty Trust Board of Direc..
AQ
06/18CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
06/12CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
06/12CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Sabrina Kanner Elected to Cedar Realty Trust Board of Direc..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Cedar Shopping Centers declares $0.05 dividend 
07/06AN EXAMPLE OF A WORKING PAIR TRADE : Cedar Realty Trust 
05/16MCINTYRE PARTNERSHIPS Q1 LETTER : Long Public Hedge Fund Spinoff 
05/03Cedar Realty Trust's (CDR) CEO Bruce Schanzer on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
05/03Cedar Shopping Centers FFO in-line, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 152 M
EBIT 2018 25,1 M
Net income 2018 -10,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 436 M
Chart CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Cedar Realty Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce J. Schanzer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Maurice Widmann Chairman
Robin McBride Zeigler Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Phillip R. Mays Chief Financial Officer
Pamela N. Hootkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC-22.86%436
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.50%54 572
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 581
GGP INC-9.49%20 433
SCENTRE GROUP1.67%16 726
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.02%10 780
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.