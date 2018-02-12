CEL-SCI Corporation : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial
results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company also
reported key clinical and corporate developments achieved during the
quarter.
Clinical and Corporate Developments included:
-
The Phase 3 head and neck cancer study's Independent Data Monitoring
Committee (IDMC) completed a review of the data from all 928 patients
enrolled in the study and recommended continuing the study as
constituted, as there was no evidence of any significant safety
questions.
-
It was determined that CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 head and neck cancer study is
fully enrolled. All 928 patients are now being followed per the
protocol. The primary endpoint of the study, a 10% improvement in
overall survival of the Multikine treatment regimen plus Standard of
Care (SOC) vs. Standard of Care alone, will be determined after a
total of 298 deaths have occurred in these two main comparator arms of
the study and have been recorded in the study database. All that
remains to be done in this pivotal Phase 3 study is to continue to
track patient survival until the primary endpoint has been met.
-
The testimony phase of the arbitration concluded, and all that
remained at the trial level as of early November 2017 were closing
statements and post-trial submissions in CEL-SCI’s $50 million-plus
arbitration suit against its former clinical research organization
(CRO).
-
CEL-SCI fortified its patent portfolio with three new patents for
LEAPS and Multikine.
-
CEL-SCI added a new member to its board of directors, Robert Watson,
who has over 35 years of experience in the healthcare IT industry as a
CEO, board member and advisor to multiple companies.
“We are proud of having completed enrollment and treatment in the
world’s largest Phase 3 study in head and neck cancer. If the study
meets its primary endpoint, our investigational immunotherapy Multikine
could become the first FDA approved treatment for advanced primary head
and neck cancer in over 60 years,” said CEL-SCI’s Chief Executive
Officer, Geert Kersten.
“We are also pleased to advance our second product, our LEAPS vaccine
technology, through two new patents, one for the platform technology
itself, and another specifically for LEAPS’s treatment indication in
rheumatoid arthritis. During the first quarter, our scientific team has
been working on the preclinical studies funded by a recently awarded
$1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to advance our
LEAPS rheumatoid arthritis vaccine towards human studies,” Kersten
concluded.
CEL-SCI reported an operating loss of ($4,911,430) for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017 versus an operating loss of ($4,938,008) for the
quarter ended December 31, 2016. The research and development expenses
decreased by approximately $1.2 million compared to the three months
ended December 31, 2016 since the Phase 3 study is fully enrolled. The
general and administrative expenses increased by approximately $1.3
million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2016. This
increase is primarily due to an increase of approximately $1.1 million
in equity based compensation related to the Company’s shareholder
approved 2014 Incentive Stock Bonus Plan related to meeting the
milestone of full enrollment of the Phase 3 trial, and an increase of
approximately $200,000 in accounting fees.
About CEL-SCI Corporation
CEL-SCI is a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company. The Phase 3 study is
fully enrolled with 928 patients. When it comes to cancer immunotherapy,
CEL-SCI believes it is most logical to boost the patient’s immune system
while it is still intact in order to have the greatest possible impact
on survival. Therefore, CEL-SCI treats patients who are newly diagnosed
with head and neck cancer with its lead investigational immunotherapy
Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), BEFORE they have received
surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy. This approach is unique. Most
other cancer immunotherapies are used only after conventional therapies
have been tried and/or failed. Head and neck cancer represents about 6%
of all cancers. Multikine has received Orphan Drug designation from the
FDA for the treatment of head and neck cancer patients with advanced
squamous cell carcinoma.
The Company’s LEAPS technology is being developed as a therapeutic
vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis and is supported by grants from the
National Institutes of Health. The Company has operations in Vienna,
Virginia, and in/near Baltimore, Maryland.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When
used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes,"
"anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the
clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of
any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective,
receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing
any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the
necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in
CEL-SCI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September
30, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the
result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be
made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that
CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this
proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the
Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval.
Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange
by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or
efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive
conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data
involving the investigational therapy Multikine. Further research is
required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in
the Phase 3 clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is in
progress.
|
|
CEL-SCI CORPORATION
|
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 2016
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant and other income
|
|
|
$
|
113,897
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
2,326,014
|
|
|
|
|
3,548,257
|
|
General & administrative
|
|
|
|
2,699,313
|
|
|
|
|
1,407,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
5,025,327
|
|
|
|
|
4,955,266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
|
(4,911,430
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,938,008
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) Gain on derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
(958,230
|
)
|
|
|
|
8,928,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(318,170
|
)
|
|
|
|
(469,151
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (Loss) Income available to common shareholders
|
|
|
$
|
(6,187,830
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
3,521,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC
|
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
DILUTED
|
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC
|
|
|
|
11,636,730
|
|
|
|
|
5,994,431
|
|
DILUTED
|
|
|
|
11,636,730
|
|
|
|
|
6,084,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
