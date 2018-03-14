Celanese : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global technology and specialty
materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for
the following acetyl intermediates products. The price increases below
will be effective April 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and
are incremental to any increases previously announced this year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
Turkey,
Middle East
& Africa
|
|
|
|
USA &
Canada
|
|
|
|
Mexico &
South
America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(EUR/MT)
|
|
|
|
(USD/MT)
|
|
|
|
(USD/lb)
|
|
|
|
(USD/MT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acetic Acid
|
|
|
|
€150
|
|
|
|
$150
|
|
|
|
$0.03
|
|
|
|
$150
|
Vinyl Acetate Monomer
|
|
|
|
€100
|
|
|
|
$150
|
|
|
|
$0.05
|
|
|
|
$150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production
of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in
most major industries and consumer applications. Our two complementary
business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full
breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business
expertise to create value for our customers and the corporation. As we
partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs,
we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world
through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs
approximately 7,600 employees worldwide and had 2017 net
sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation
and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or
our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.
All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International
Corporation or its affiliates.
