Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Celanese : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:01pm CET

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediates products. The price increases below will be effective April 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any increases previously announced this year.

                       
Product

Europe

Turkey,
Middle East
& Africa

USA &
Canada

Mexico &
South
America

 
(EUR/MT) (USD/MT) (USD/lb) (USD/MT)
                               
Acetic Acid       €150       $150       $0.03       $150
Vinyl Acetate Monomer       €100       $150       $0.05       $150
 

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for our customers and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,600 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELANESE CORPORATION
11:01pCELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
03/10CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase
BU
03/04SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Ibn Sina complex set to be expanded
AQ
02/28CELANESE CORPORATION : Raises Full Year 2018 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Growth ..
BU
02/28CELANESE : Manufacturing Facilities Recognized for Achieving ENERGY STAR Challen..
AQ
02/27CELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
02/27CELANESE : Manufacturing Facilities Recognized for Achieving ENERGY STAR® Challe..
BU
02/22CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
02/20CELANESE CORPORATION (NYSE : CE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain ..
AQ
02/20CELANESE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Blackstone, Celanese offer concessions to EU for acetone tow units combo 
02/27JUST THE NUMBERS : Commodity Chemical Companies 
02/22LyondellBasell Acquires A. Schulman, Creating A New Global Leader In Plastics.. 
02/20Celanese appoints Scott Richardson as CFO 
02/08Celanese declares $0.46 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 667 M
EBIT 2018 1 418 M
Net income 2018 1 136 M
Debt 2018 2 477 M
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 12,77
P/E ratio 2019 12,07
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 14 615 M
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | CE | US1508701034 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Rohr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott McDougald Sutton Chief Operating Officer
Scott Richardson Chief Financial Officer
Verghese Thomas Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Non-Management Class II Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION0.50%14 615
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%88 642
AIR LIQUIDE-3.28%54 542
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-3.36%46 667
PRAXAIR4.16%46 127
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES0.02%43 851
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.