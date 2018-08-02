Celcuity Inc. : Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) a functional cellular analysis company that
is discovering new cancer subtypes and commercializing diagnostic tests
designed to significantly improve clinical outcomes of cancer patients
treated with targeted therapies, announced that it will release its
financial results for the second quarter 2018 after the stock market
close on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Management will host a teleconference
the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results.
Conference Call Details
Participants should dial
1-877-876-9176 referencing confirmation code “Celcuity.” Participants
are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and
inform the operator you would like to join the “Celcuity Conference
Call.”
About Celcuity
We are a cellular analysis company that is
discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests
designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer
patients treated with targeted therapies. Our proprietary CELx
diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the
specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the
targeted therapy that can best treat that patient’s disease. Celcuity is
headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can
be found at www.celcuity.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including the
anticipated benefits to the clinical outcomes of cancer patients.
Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of
which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not
limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Celcuity’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes
no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after
the date of this release, except as required by law.
