Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Celcuity Inc    CELC

CELCUITY INC (CELC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Celcuity Inc. : Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) a functional cellular analysis company that is discovering new cancer subtypes and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2018 after the stock market close on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Management will host a teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details
Participants should dial 1-877-876-9176 referencing confirmation code “Celcuity.” Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and inform the operator you would like to join the “Celcuity Conference Call.”

About Celcuity
We are a cellular analysis company that is discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Our proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that can best treat that patient’s disease. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including the anticipated benefits to the clinical outcomes of cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Celcuity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELCUITY INC
10:32pCELCUITY INC. : Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and C..
BU
05/16CELCUITY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters..
AQ
05/14CELCUITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/14CELCUITY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/14CELCUITY : Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
05/02CELCUITY INC. : Schedules Release of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Co..
BU
04/06CELCUITY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
03/22CELCUITY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
AQ
03/15CELCUITY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/15CELCUITY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Celcuity's (CELC) CEO Brian Sullivan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
05/14Celcuity beats by $0.03 
03/17Celcuity's (CELC) CEO Brian Sullivan on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
03/17STOCKS TO WATCH : Wake-Up Call For The IPO Market 
03/15Celcuity beats by $0.01 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -7,57 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 22,3x
Capitalization 248 M
Chart CELCUITY INC
Duration : Period :
Celcuity Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELCUITY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Brian F. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vicky Hahne Chief Financial Officer
Lance G. Laing Secretary, Director & Chief Science Officer
Maureen T. Cronin Independent Director
David F. Dalvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELCUITY INC27.86%248
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP-5.72%4 485
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-42.37%1 449
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC71.25%1 273
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC--.--%935
SEEGENE INC--.--%606
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.