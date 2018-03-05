Celgene : Announces Expiration of Cash Tender Offer for Shares of Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced that its tender offer
to purchase any and all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of
Juno Therapeutics, Inc. at a price of $87.00 per share, net to the
seller in cash, without interest and less required withholding taxes,
expired at 12:00 midnight ET, at the end of the day on Friday, March 2,
2018.
The depositary for the tender offer has advised that, as of the
expiration of the tender offer, a total of approximately 90,730,558
shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn in the tender offer
(including shares delivered through notices of guaranteed delivery),
representing approximately 78% of Juno’s outstanding shares or
approximately 88% of Juno’s outstanding shares including the Juno shares
already owned by Celgene. Celgene’s wholly owned subsidiary will accept
for payment all shares that were validly tendered and not withdrawn
prior to expiration of the tender offer, and payment for such shares
will be made promptly, in accordance with the terms of the tender offer.
Celgene expects the merger to close in the coming days, with Juno
becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Celgene. As a consequence of the
merger, each outstanding Juno share not tendered and purchased in the
offer (other than those as to which holders properly exercise
dissenters’ rights and those owned at the commencement of the tender
offer by Celgene or its direct and indirect subsidiaries) will be
converted into the right to receive the same $87.00 per share, net to
the holder in cash, without interest and less any required withholding
taxes, that was offered in the tender offer. Following completion of the
merger, Juno’s common stock will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Global
Select Market.
About Celgene
Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an
integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for
the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through
next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology,
epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information,
please visit www.celgene.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are
generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates,"
"believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on
management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and
speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or
future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are
difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual
results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the
forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of
factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report
on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
