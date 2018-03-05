Celgene : Announces Expiration of Cash Tender Offer for Shares of Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced that its tender offer to purchase any and all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. at a price of $87.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and less required withholding taxes, expired at 12:00 midnight ET, at the end of the day on Friday, March 2, 2018.

The depositary for the tender offer has advised that, as of the expiration of the tender offer, a total of approximately 90,730,558 shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn in the tender offer (including shares delivered through notices of guaranteed delivery), representing approximately 78% of Juno’s outstanding shares or approximately 88% of Juno’s outstanding shares including the Juno shares already owned by Celgene. Celgene’s wholly owned subsidiary will accept for payment all shares that were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of the tender offer, and payment for such shares will be made promptly, in accordance with the terms of the tender offer.

Celgene expects the merger to close in the coming days, with Juno becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Celgene. As a consequence of the merger, each outstanding Juno share not tendered and purchased in the offer (other than those as to which holders properly exercise dissenters’ rights and those owned at the commencement of the tender offer by Celgene or its direct and indirect subsidiaries) will be converted into the right to receive the same $87.00 per share, net to the holder in cash, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, that was offered in the tender offer. Following completion of the merger, Juno’s common stock will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Forward-Looking Statement

