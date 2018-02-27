Celgene Corporation : to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) plans to present at two upcoming investor conferences where Celgene management will provide an overview of the Company. The conferences will be webcast live and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.celgene.com.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Celgene will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami at 3:20 pm ET

Wednesday, March 14, 2018, Celgene will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 8:40 am ET

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information, please visit www.celgene.com. Follow Celgene on Social Media: @Celgene, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

