CELGENE CORPORATION
Celgene Corporation : to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/27/2018

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) plans to present at two upcoming investor conferences where Celgene management will provide an overview of the Company. The conferences will be webcast live and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.celgene.com.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Celgene will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami at 3:20 pm ET

Wednesday, March 14, 2018, Celgene will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 8:40 am ET

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information, please visit www.celgene.com. Follow Celgene on Social Media: @Celgene, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hyperlinks are provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only. Celgene bears no responsibility for the security or content of external websites.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 809 M
EBIT 2018 8 539 M
Net income 2018 5 608 M
Finance 2018 346 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,83
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
EV / Sales 2018 4,88x
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
Capitalization 72 577 M
Technical analysis trends CELGENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Alles Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Andrew Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter N. Kellogg Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joseph S. Camardo Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Rupert J. Vessey President-Research & Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELGENE CORPORATION-8.38%72 577
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.02%349 006
NOVARTIS-3.67%222 939
PFIZER-1.33%213 155
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-9.41%207 036
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.49%148 618
