Celgene Corporation : to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) plans to present at two upcoming
investor conferences where Celgene management will provide an overview
of the Company. The conferences will be webcast live and will be
available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.celgene.com.
Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Celgene will present at the Barclays Global
Healthcare Conference in Miami at 3:20 pm ET
Wednesday, March 14, 2018, Celgene will present at the Cowen and Company
38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 8:40 am ET
About Celgene
Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an
integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for
the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through
next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology,
epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information,
please visit www.celgene.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are
generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates,"
"believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," “outlook” and
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on
management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and
speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or
future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are
difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual
results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the
forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of
factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report
on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
