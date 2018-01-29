Log in
CELLAVISION AB (CEVI)

CELLAVISION AB (CEVI)
01/26 05:29:47 pm
159.3 SEK   -0.19%
08:21a CELLAVISION AB : 00 cet
2017 CELLAVISION : Undisputed CellaVision Cell Quiz Champion 2017
2017 CELLAVISION : Diagnosis for Cell Case #28
CellaVision AB presents the year-end bulletin for 2017 on February 9 at 11:00 CET

01/29/2018 | 08:21am CET

The information was submitted to the public on January 29, 2018 at 8:20 CET

CellaVision will publish the year-end bulletin for 2017 on February 9, 2018 at 08:20 CET. The report will be available at www.cellavision.com

In connection with the release of the year-end bulletin analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where Zlatko Rihter, CEO, will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q4-2017

Phone number for the conference:
SE: +46856642669
UK: +442030089809
US: +18557532236

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

About CellaVision
CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replaces manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Sweden, Japan, UAE, Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil and Great Britain. In 2016 sales were SEK 265 million and the company's growth target is 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CellaVision AB via Globenewswire
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2017 310 M
EBIT 2017 91,3 M
Net income 2017 70,5 M
Finance 2017 137 M
Yield 2017 1,07%
P/E ratio 2017 53,82
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 11,8x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 3 800 M
Chart CELLAVISION AB
Duration : Period :
CellaVision AB Technical Analysis Chart | CEVI | SE0000683484 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CELLAVISION AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zlatko Rihter Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Soren Mellstig Sven Chairman
Magnus Blixt Chief Financial Officer
Clas Harald Torbjörn Kronander Independent Director
Anna Yvonne Monica Malm Bernsten Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLAVISION AB10.82%483
CANON INC0.73%52 570
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.87%21 886
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION0.67%9 900
XEROX CORP11.08%8 358
RICOH CO LTD3.68%7 532
