CELLAVISION AB    CEVI   SE0000683484

CELLAVISION AB (CEVI)
02/22 01:03:43 pm
151.2 SEK   -0.40%
01:17pCELLAVISION : New updated CellAtlas App!
PU
02/09CELLAVISION : AB Year-end Bulletin 2017
GL
02/06CELLAVISION AB : annual earnings release
CellaVision : New updated CellAtlas App!

0
02/22/2018 | 01:17pm CET
2018-02-22

CellaVision has released an updated version of the CellAtlas App with new GUI, new images and texts. Get the App and try our new CellQuiz!

/The CellaVision Marketing Team

About the CellaVision Blog
This blog is created by CellaVision for laboratory professionals with a particular interest in hematology and digital cell morphology. Our aim is to inform, educate and inspire in equal measures - by highlighting interesting articles, sharing interesting patient cases and cell images, and presenting inspiring success stories from our community of CellaVision-users from around the world.

CellaVision AB published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 12:16:01 UTC.

02/12Cellavision AB 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2018 341 M
EBIT 2018 103 M
Net income 2018 84,4 M
Finance 2018 168 M
Yield 2018 1,32%
P/E ratio 2018 42,88
P/E ratio 2019 35,63
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 8,72x
Capitalization 3 621 M
Chart CELLAVISION AB
Duration : Period :
CellaVision AB Technical Analysis Chart | CEVI | SE0000683484 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CELLAVISION AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zlatko Rihter Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Soren Mellstig Sven Chairman
Magnus Blixt Chief Financial Officer
Clas Harald Torbjörn Kronander Independent Director
Anna Yvonne Monica Malm Bernsten Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLAVISION AB5.60%445
CANON INC-5.81%48 928
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-7.39%20 846
RICOH CO LTD13.13%8 164
XEROX CORP2.20%7 778
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-22.42%7 673
