CellaVision : New updated CellAtlas App!

2018-02-22
CellaVision has released an updated version of the CellAtlas App with new GUI, new images and texts. Get the App and try our new CellQuiz!
/The CellaVision Marketing Team
About the CellaVision Blog
This blog is created by CellaVision for laboratory professionals with a particular interest in hematology and digital cell morphology. Our aim is to inform, educate and inspire in equal measures - by highlighting interesting articles, sharing interesting patient cases and cell images, and presenting inspiring success stories from our community of CellaVision-users from around the world.
CellaVision AB published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 12:16:01 UTC.