Cellcom Israel : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Results Release for August 16, 2018

07/29/2018 | 10:12am CEST

NETANYA, Israel, July 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company"), announced today that it will be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Thursday, August 16, 2018, before the US markets open.

The Company will be hosting a conference call at 9:00am Eastern Time (6:00am Pacific Time, 2:00pm UK time, 4:00pm Israel time). On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-888-668-9141
UK Dial-in Number: 0-800-917-5108
Israel Dial-in Number: 03-918-0610
International Dial-in Number:  +972-3-918-0610

at:
9:00 am Eastern Time; 6:00 am Pacific Time;
2:00 pm UK Time; 4:00 pm Israel Time

The conference will be broadcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://investors.cellcom.co.il. After the call, a replay of the call will be available under the same investor relations section.

About Cellcom Israel 

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.822 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2018) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services (as of December 2014), internet infrastructure (as of February 2015) and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL).  For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Shlomi Fruhling

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Tel: +972-52-998-9735

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

[email protected]

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-schedules-second-quarter-2018-results-release-for-august-16-2018-300688176.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
