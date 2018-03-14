Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Upcoming Presentation to Release 48-Week Data from Phase I Clinical Trial for AlloJoin™ Off-the-Shelf Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis

Log in
03/14/2018 | 12:31pm CET

SHANGHAI, China and CUPERTINO, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) (“CBMG” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced a scheduled presentation to release 48-week clinical data from the Phase I clinical trial in China of its AlloJoinTM allogeneic human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cell (haMPC) off-the-shelf therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA.) The data will be presented at the B. Riley FBR Inaugural China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS), to be held March 15-17, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Hangzhou, China. Company management will also participate in a panel discussion at the conference.

Conference: CHIPS 2018

Date: Thursday, March 15, 2018
Time: 2:00 pm CST
Panel: Licensing Transactions: What do Chinese Pharmas Want?
Location: Intercontinental Hotel in Hangzhou, China
Panelist: Tony (Bizuo) Liu, CEO

Date: Friday, March 16, 2018
Time: 2:00 pm CST
Title: Phase I Clinical Trial on Allogeneic Adipose Derived Mesenchymal Progenitor Cell (AlloJoinTM) Therapy for KOA, 48-week follow-up data
Location: Room B, Intercontinental Hotel in Hangzhou, China
Presenter: ChengXiang (Chase) Dai, MD, GM, Stem Cell Business Unit
The presented data analysis will be available on the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. We conduct immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from our integrated GMP laboratory. Our GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards.  Our Shanghai facility includes a ”Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy” with GE Healthcare and a “Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center” with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China; CARD-1 for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and CALL-1 for adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), utilizing CBMG’s proprietary and optimized CD19 construct, as well as an ongoing Phase I trial in China for AlloJoin™ (CBMG’s “Off-the-Shelf” Allogeneic Human Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell) for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA). To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include those regarding our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, including our plan to configure part of our Shanghai facility with GE Healthcare’s FlexFactory platform, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, results of our clinical research and development, regulatory infrastructure governing cell therapy and cellular biopharmaceuticals, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, our ability to seek intellectual property rights for our product candidates, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and other risks detailed from time to time in CBMG’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, quarterly reports on form 10-Q, current reports on form 8-K and annual reports on form 10-K. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although CBMG believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. CBMG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. 

Contacts:
Sarah Kelly 
Director of Corporate Communications, CBMG
+1 650 566-5064
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
