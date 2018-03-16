Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Cembra Money Bank    CMBN   CH0225173167

CEMBRA MONEY BANK (CMBN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cembra Money Bank publishes its Annual Report 2017 and the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 07:05am CET

Cembra Money Bank publishes its Annual Report 2017 and the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank (ticker: CMBN) published its Annual Report 2017 today; it is available online at www.cembra.ch/ar17. The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's financial performance, structure, executive bodies, risk management, corporate social responsibility (CSR), corporate governance and compensation in 2017. For the first time, the Group also published an online report (reports.cembra.ch) and a Business Review. A printed version of the Business Review can be ordered online. All publications are available in both English and German.

In addition, Cembra Money Bank issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018 which is available at www.cembra.ch/agm2018. The Annual General Meeting 2018 will be held on 18 April in Zurich. As communicated on 22 February 2018, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst others, an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.55 per share. All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term.

Contacts

Media:

Andreas Werz; +41 79 702 02 04; [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Christian Waelti; +41 44 439 8572; [email protected]

Online report:

reports.cembra.ch

Key dates

10 April 2018

Closing of share register

18 April 2018

Annual General Meeting 2018

20 April 2018

Ex-Dividend date

23 April 2018

Dividend record date

24 April 2018

24 July 2018

Dividend payment date

Publication of half-year results 2018

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank is a leading Swiss provider of consumer finance products and services. Its product range includes personal loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards and insurance sold with these products as well as invoice financing, deposit and savings products.

Headquartered in Zurich-Altstetten, the Group has operations across Switzerland via a network of 18 branches as well as alternative sales channels such as the Internet, credit card partners, independent agents and more than 3,600 car dealers.

Cembra Money Bank is an independent Swiss bank and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. It has over 800 employees from 38 nations and about 809,000 customers.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMBRA MONEY BANK
07:05aCembra Money Bank publishes its Annual Report 2017 and the invitation to the ..
TE
07:01aCEMBRA MONEY BANK : publishes its Annual Report 2017 and the invitation to the A..
AQ
02/22Cembra Money Bank reports a net income of CHF 144.5 million for 2017
TE
02/22CEMBRA MONEY BANK : reports a net income of CHF 144.5 million for 2017
AQ
2017Cembra Money Bank acquires EFL Autoleasing AG
TE
2017CEMBRA MONEY BANK : acquires EFL Autoleasing AG
AQ
2017European stocks spring higher on reviving reflation trade
RE
2017Cembra Money Bank delivers net income of CHF 69.4 million in the first half-y..
TE
2017CEMBRA MONEY BANK : delivers net income of CHF 69.4 million in the first half-ye..
AQ
2017Cembra Money Bank shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors
TE
More news
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2018 403 M
EBIT 2018 242 M
Net income 2018 143 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,28%
P/E ratio 2018 17,16
P/E ratio 2019 16,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,34x
Capitalization 2 613 M
Chart CEMBRA MONEY BANK
Duration : Period :
Cembra Money Bank Technical Analysis Chart | CMBN | CH0225173167 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CEMBRA MONEY BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 92,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Oudmayer Chief Executive Officer
Felix Andreas Weber Chairman
Rémy Schimmel Chief Financial Officer
Roland Lüthi-Oetterli Chief Information Officer
Denis Arthur Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMBRA MONEY BANK-3.30%2 765
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD8.03%47 582
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.36%33 215
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%32 457
BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD11.71%14 342
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.09%9 264
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.