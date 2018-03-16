Cembra Money Bank publishes its Annual Report 2017 and the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank (ticker: CMBN) published its Annual Report 2017 today; it is available online at www.cembra.ch/ar17 . The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's financial performance, structure, executive bodies, risk management, corporate social responsibility (CSR), corporate governance and compensation in 2017. For the first time, the Group also published an online report ( reports.cembra.ch ) and a Business Review. A printed version of the Business Review can be ordered online. All publications are available in both English and German.

In addition, Cembra Money Bank issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018 which is available at www.cembra.ch/agm2018. The Annual General Meeting 2018 will be held on 18 April in Zurich. As communicated on 22 February 2018, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst others, an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.55 per share. All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term.