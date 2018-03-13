Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Cemex SAB de CV    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX SAB DE CV (CEMEX CPO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cemex de CV : Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 12:22am CET

  • CEMEX applied state-of-the-art technology to develop a system that marks a unique milestone in today’s cement industry.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is the first company in the cement industry to successfully operate plants by remote control.

From its central location in Monterrey, Mexico, CEMEX’s innovative monitoring and remote control system, Centro de Control Cemento (Cement Control Center or C3), operates in real time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, tracking live data for the operation of 14 cement plants, 25 kilns, and 86 grinding mills in Mexico, coupled with monitoring a cement plant in Colombia and another one in the United States.

The system’s uninterrupted monitoring provides information about each stage of the production process, as well as the performance of equipment installed in the cement plants. This enables C3 operators to not only monitor but also take immediate corrective actions in coordination with the company’s local operations staff and have access to the installed intelligent control systems to minimize any deviation from safety, environmental, efficiency, and product quality targets.

CEMEX created the C3 to more effectively leverage the resources and technological innovation available across the company’s global operations network. Through CEMEX Mexico’s Operations and Technology Vice Presidency, the company mainly sought to unify the control systems of all its cement plants to make real-time optimal decisions, more conveniently share best practices, and to maximise operating performance as well as management of energy and resources.

As mentioned by Edgar Angeles, Operations Vice President of CEMEX Mexico, “CEMEX applied the most modern technology to develop a system that marks a unique milestone in today’s cement industry. The C3 is an excellent tool to promote safety in our operations and make our processes more efficient.”

CEMEX is already reaping the benefits of the teamwork displayed by the company’s departments of Maintenance, Processes, and Sustainability through the C3 system. Through the Cement Control Centre’s operation, CEMEX not only has enjoyed a 50 percent reduction in the number of operational incidents, but also has replicated best practices, extended shared knowledge and expertise, and has achieved an overall improvement in operating efficiency and reliability, among other advantages.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

Follow us on: facebook.com/cemex, twitter.com/cemex, instagram.com/cemex/, youtube.com/cemex

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMEX SAB DE CV
12:22aCEMEX DE CV : Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control
BU
03/09CEMEX DE CV : to Host Its Annual Day on March 15, 2018
BU
03/01CEMEX DE CV : Wildlife Habitat Council Grants Highest Certification to CEMEX in ..
BU
02/19CEMEX DE CV : Construrama Reaches Approximately 2,300 Stores in Latin America
BU
02/14CEMEX AND BIRDLIFE : A decade of biodiversity conservation
PU
02/14CEMEX DE CV : Agrees to Increase Participation in Lehigh White Cement Company
BU
02/08CEMEX DE CV : Reports Highest Net Income in a Decade
BU
02/02CEMEX : -Tec Award Launched Globally
BU
02/01CEMEX DE CV : Tec Award launched globally
PU
01/23CEMEX DE CV : delivers concrete for main german inland navigation canal
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/11Few Spared In Global Market Sell-Off 
03/07REUTERS : Cemig considering auction for fiber optic assets 
02/12Sector movement on Trump infrastructure details 
02/12Trump to unveil infrastructure plan 
02/10STOCKS TO WATCH : Digging For Gems In The Shakeout 
Financials ( MXN)
Sales 2018 271 B
EBIT 2018 51 419 M
Net income 2018 13 620 M
Debt 2018 205 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart CEMEX SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Cemex SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | CEMEX CPO | MXP225611567 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CEMEX SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,8  MXN
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Jose Antonio González Flores Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX SAB DE CV-6.67%10 613
LAFARGEHOLCIM-3.33%33 874
CRH PLC-7.76%28 409
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-8.43%20 177
ULTRATECH CEMENT-6.18%17 238
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-5.59%16 032
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.