Cemex de CV : Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is
the first company in the cement industry to successfully operate plants
by remote control.
From its central location in Monterrey, Mexico, CEMEX’s innovative
monitoring and remote control system, Centro de Control Cemento (Cement
Control Center or C3), operates in real time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a
year, tracking live data for the operation of 14 cement plants, 25
kilns, and 86 grinding mills in Mexico, coupled with monitoring a cement
plant in Colombia and another one in the United States.
The system’s uninterrupted monitoring provides information about each
stage of the production process, as well as the performance of equipment
installed in the cement plants. This enables C3 operators to not only
monitor but also take immediate corrective actions in coordination with
the company’s local operations staff and have access to the installed
intelligent control systems to minimize any deviation from safety,
environmental, efficiency, and product quality targets.
CEMEX created the C3 to more effectively leverage the resources and
technological innovation available across the company’s global
operations network. Through CEMEX Mexico’s Operations and Technology
Vice Presidency, the company mainly sought to unify the control systems
of all its cement plants to make real-time optimal decisions, more
conveniently share best practices, and to maximise operating performance
as well as management of energy and resources.
As mentioned by Edgar Angeles, Operations Vice President of CEMEX
Mexico, “CEMEX applied the most modern technology to develop a system
that marks a unique milestone in today’s cement industry. The C3 is an
excellent tool to promote safety in our operations and make our
processes more efficient.”
CEMEX is already reaping the benefits of the teamwork displayed by the
company’s departments of Maintenance, Processes, and Sustainability
through the C3 system. Through the Cement Control Centre’s operation,
CEMEX not only has enjoyed a 50 percent reduction in the number of
operational incidents, but also has replicated best practices, extended
shared knowledge and expertise, and has achieved an overall improvement
in operating efficiency and reliability, among other advantages.
CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality
products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than
50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of
those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency
advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more
information, please visit: www.cemex.com
Follow us on: facebook.com/cemex,
twitter.com/cemex,
instagram.com/cemex/,
youtube.com/cemex
CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information
contained in this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006294/en/