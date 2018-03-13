Cemex de CV : Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is the first company in the cement industry to successfully operate plants by remote control.

From its central location in Monterrey, Mexico, CEMEX’s innovative monitoring and remote control system, Centro de Control Cemento (Cement Control Center or C3), operates in real time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, tracking live data for the operation of 14 cement plants, 25 kilns, and 86 grinding mills in Mexico, coupled with monitoring a cement plant in Colombia and another one in the United States.

The system’s uninterrupted monitoring provides information about each stage of the production process, as well as the performance of equipment installed in the cement plants. This enables C3 operators to not only monitor but also take immediate corrective actions in coordination with the company’s local operations staff and have access to the installed intelligent control systems to minimize any deviation from safety, environmental, efficiency, and product quality targets.

CEMEX created the C3 to more effectively leverage the resources and technological innovation available across the company’s global operations network. Through CEMEX Mexico’s Operations and Technology Vice Presidency, the company mainly sought to unify the control systems of all its cement plants to make real-time optimal decisions, more conveniently share best practices, and to maximise operating performance as well as management of energy and resources.

As mentioned by Edgar Angeles, Operations Vice President of CEMEX Mexico, “CEMEX applied the most modern technology to develop a system that marks a unique milestone in today’s cement industry. The C3 is an excellent tool to promote safety in our operations and make our processes more efficient.”

CEMEX is already reaping the benefits of the teamwork displayed by the company’s departments of Maintenance, Processes, and Sustainability through the C3 system. Through the Cement Control Centre’s operation, CEMEX not only has enjoyed a 50 percent reduction in the number of operational incidents, but also has replicated best practices, extended shared knowledge and expertise, and has achieved an overall improvement in operating efficiency and reliability, among other advantages.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

Follow us on: facebook.com/cemex, twitter.com/cemex, instagram.com/cemex/, youtube.com/cemex

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006294/en/