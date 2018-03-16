Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CX)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the
investigation, please visit the CEMEX investigation page on our website
at www.glancylaw.com/case/cemex-sab-de-cv.
On March 14, 2018, CEMEX disclosed that it received a United States
Department of Justice grand jury subpoena relating to its operations in
Colombia and other jurisdictions. On this news, CEMEX’s share price
fell, thereby injuring investors.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased CEMEX securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East,
Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005767/en/