Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the CEMEX investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/cemex-sab-de-cv.

On March 14, 2018, CEMEX disclosed that it received a United States Department of Justice grand jury subpoena relating to its operations in Colombia and other jurisdictions. On this news, CEMEX’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

