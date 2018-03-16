Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX)

Log in
03/16/2018 | 08:18pm CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the CEMEX investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/cemex-sab-de-cv.

On March 14, 2018, CEMEX disclosed that it received a United States Department of Justice grand jury subpoena relating to its operations in Colombia and other jurisdictions. On this news, CEMEX’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased CEMEX securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
