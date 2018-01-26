Cenkos Securities : EBT Share Purchase

26 January 2018

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

EBT Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 25 January 2018 that, in accordance with the trading plan between the Company and Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited ( the 'Trustee') announced on 23 May 2017, the Cenkos Securities plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT') purchased 46,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.07 per ordinary share on 25 January 2018. These ordinary shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy current and future share awards made under the Company's employee incentive and share option awards. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company.

Following this transaction, a total 1,841,600 ordinary shares, representing 3.33% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, are held in the EBT and, together with the Company's two further employee benefit trusts, a total of 3,837,856 ordinary shares, representing 6.94% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, are held by the Company's employee benefit trusts.

