Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cenkos Securities plc    CNKS   GB00B1FLHR07

CENKOS SECURITIES PLC (CNKS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/25 05:35:15 pm
114.5 GBp   -0.87%
08:18a CENKOS SECURITI : EBT Share Purchase
01/24 CENKOS SECURITI : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/22 CENKOS SECURITI : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cenkos Securities : EBT Share Purchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:18am CET

26 January 2018

Cenkos Securities plc

('Cenkos' or the 'Company')

EBT Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 25 January 2018 that, in accordance with the trading plan between the Company and Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited ( the 'Trustee') announced on 23 May 2017, the Cenkos Securities plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT') purchased 46,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.07 per ordinary share on 25 January 2018. These ordinary shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy current and future share awards made under the Company's employee incentive and share option awards. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company.

Following this transaction, a total 1,841,600 ordinary shares, representing 3.33% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, are held in the EBT and, together with the Company's two further employee benefit trusts, a total of 3,837,856 ordinary shares, representing 6.94% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, are held by the Company's employee benefit trusts.

Enquiries:

Anthony Hotson +44 20 7397 8900

Chief Executive Officer

Cenkos Securities plc

Dr Azhic Basirov / David Jones / Ben Jeynes +44 20 7131 4000

Nominated Adviser

Smith & Williamson Corporate Finance Limited

David Rydell +44 20 3466 5066

Buchanan Communications

Cenkos Securities plc published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:09:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
08:18a CENKOS SECURITIES : EBT Share Purchase
01/24 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/22 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/19 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/17 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/15 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/12 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/10 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/08 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
01/05 CENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 58,0 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 6 728 M
Finance 2017 28 053 M
Yield 2017 9,61%
P/E ratio 2017 9,23
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 -483x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 65,4 M
Chart CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cenkos Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | CNKS | GB00B1FLHR07 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Charles Hotson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Paul Aherne Non-Executive Chairman
Philip John Anderson Executive Director & Finance Director
Paul J. Hodges Executive Director
Jeffrey Lindsay Hewitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC7.44%93
MORGAN STANLEY8.46%102 707
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP2.09%101 479
CHARLES SCHWAB7.69%72 553
CITIC SECURITIES26.63%41 030
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC8.39%24 485
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.