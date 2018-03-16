Log in
CENOVUS ENERGY INC
03/16 10:40:00 pm
11.07 CAD   +4.63%
10:54pCENOVUS ENERGY : seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake projec..
RE
10:48pCENOVUS SEEKS P : sources
RE
03/14CENOVUS ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Cenovus Energy : seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project - sources

03/16/2018

TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc is seeking a partner to fund C$1.3 billion (712.27 million pounds) in costs to build the supporting infrastructure at its Narrows Lake oil sands project in Alberta, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Canadian energy firm has been seeking to raise billions to reduce its debt burden after it spent C$17 billion on acquiring oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips last year.

To counter shareholder concern about that deal, which doubled the company's size but strained its financial position, Cenovus has been cutting jobs and costs and selling assets. It raised nearly C$4 billion from divestments in 2017 and is eyeing further sales from its Deep Basin position this year.

To avoid placing further stress on its balance sheet, Cenovus hopes to secure the funds to build infrastructure supporting the first phase of Narrows Lake from an outside partner, which would finance construction in exchange for a long-term agreement with Cenovus to utilize the assets.

The first phase of Narrows Lake is expected to produce up to 65,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Cenovus' website.

The company has already spent around C$700 million to advance the project, and expects it will cost a further C$1.6 billion to C$1.9 billion to get the site ready for production, according to the sources, who declined to be named as the information is private.

Cenovus declined to comment for this story.

Cenovus earlier this month hired Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets as advisers on the Narrows Lake infrastructure fundraising, and a teaser document outlining the proposal has been sent to potentially interested parties, the people said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment. RBC Capital Markets did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both strategic names and private equity firms could be interested in funding the Narrows Lake infrastructure. Such assets have attracted significant investor interest in recent years, drawn by the stable cash flows they generate.

The Narrows Lake fundraising is happening at the same time as Cenovus is preparing to market a number of assets in its Deep Basin position.

The company has hired BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities to each sell a separate upstream asset in the Deep Basin, the two sources said. TD declined to comment. BMO did not immediately provide a comment.

This is in addition to a move late last year to appoint CIBC Capital Markets to divest gas assets in the area deemed non-core by Cenovus.

(Reporting by John Tilak; Writing by David French; Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)

By John Tilak and David French

Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 18 920 M
EBIT 2018 1 000 M
Net income 2018 183 M
Debt 2018 7 590 M
Yield 2018 1,94%
P/E ratio 2018 76,78
P/E ratio 2019 18,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 12 840 M
Chart CENOVUS ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Cenovus Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CVE | CA15135U1093 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENOVUS ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 14,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Donald Daniel Chairman
Ivor M. Ruste Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harbir Singh Chhina Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles M. Rampacek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC-7.84%9 936
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.86%261 451
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.73%219 403
TOTAL1.86%147 765
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS32.36%92 151
STATOIL1.48%77 029
