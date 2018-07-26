Log in
CENOVUS ENERGY INC (CVE)

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (CVE)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cenovus delivers strong second quarter: Record operating results; solid financial performance

07/26/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

Cenovus delivers strong second quarter

Record operating results; solid financial performance

Calgary, Alberta (July 26, 2018) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) achieved record production and delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2018. The company had adjusted funds flow of $774 million, even after a realized risk management loss of $697 million, and generated free funds flow of $482 million. Cenovus ramped up its oil sands operations in the second quarter and achieved record high production volumes and record low per-barrel oil sands operating costs after using the dynamic storage capability of its reservoirs to strategically slow oil sands production in the first quarter due to market conditions. Following major planned turnarounds in the first quarter, Cenovus's Refining and Marketing segment also performed very well.

Second quarter highlights

  • Adjusted funds flow of $0.63 per share compared with a shortfall of $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted funds flow was $0.67 per share in the second quarter of 2017.
  • Cash from operating activities of $533 million, compared with a shortfall of $123 million in the first quarter of 2018. Cash from operating activities was $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2017.
  • Oil sands production of almost 390,000 barrels per day (bbls/d), 49% higher than the same period of 2017, and record low oil sands operating costs of $7.32/bbl
  • Refining and marketing operating margin of $357 million, compared with $20 million in the second quarter of 2017
  • Corporate hedge positions reduced to 37% of forecast liquids production for the rest of 2018

Read the complete news release

Disclaimer

Cenovus Energy Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:05:11 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 20 857 M
EBIT 2018 398 M
Net income 2018 -589 M
Debt 2018 8 009 M
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 16 390 M
Chart CENOVUS ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Cenovus Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENOVUS ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 17,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Donald Daniel Chairman
Jonathan McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Harbir Singh Chhina Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles M. Rampacek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC17.16%12 566
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.06%351 451
BP8.28%149 239
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.36%116 219
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.75%102 599
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.99%66 452
