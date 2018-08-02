Log in
CENTAMIN PLC
08/01 05:35:29 pm
113.5 GBp   -4.62%
08:24aCENTAMIN : Gold miner Centamin's quarterly core earnings, revenue dr..
RE
08:11aCENTAMIN : Interim 2018 Results
AQ
07/10CENTAMIN : blow
AQ
Centamin : Gold miner Centamin's quarterly core earnings, revenue drop

08/02/2018

(Reuters) - Centamin Plc quarterly core earnings and revenue dropped as production fell and costs increased, the Egypt-focused gold miner said on Thursday.

The miner reiterated its annual production target in the range of 505,000 ounces to 515,000 ounces first forecast in May, as lower grade ore at its Sukari mine in Egypt led to a cut in production guidance and higher cost estimate.

Shares of the company have fallen 28.8 percent in value since the output target cut in May.

Centamin expects significantly stronger production in the second half, driven by continued improvements in grade from the open pit in the Sukari mine, it said on Thursday.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $45.8 million, in the quarter ended June 30, from $63.5 million last year.

Revenue fell 18.1 percent to $123.9 million, hit by a 25.5 percent fall in production in the quarter.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTAMIN PLC -4.62% 113.5 Delayed Quote.-28.30%
GOLD 0.15% 1219.15 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 664 M
EBIT 2018 202 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Finance 2018 264 M
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 15,23
P/E ratio 2019 13,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 1 803 M
Chart CENTAMIN PLC
Centamin PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENTAMIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,07 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Pardey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Josef El-Raghy Executive Chairman
Mark Morcombe Chief Operating Officer
Ross Jerrard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gordon Edward Haslam Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTAMIN PLC-28.30%1 803
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.88%19 595
BARRICK GOLD CORP-20.13%13 000
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.21%12 264
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-5.89%9 790
POLYUS PAO--.--%9 437
