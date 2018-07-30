Centene : Health Net Provides Assistance to River Fire Evacuees in Lake County

Health
Net of California, Inc., one of California’s largest health care
service plans, announced today that it is providing assistance to
members who are residents of Lake County and affected by the River Fire.
Health Net is helping ensure that plan members who have lost their homes
or have been evacuated due to current wildfire activity in Lake County
have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net
information, and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief,
loss, stress or trauma.
On July 28, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Lake
County due to the effects of the River Fire, which has destroyed
homes, threatened critical infrastructure and caused the evacuation of
residents.
Prescription Information
Health Net will approve any essential prescription medications (with
current copayments and deductibles) for any Health Net member in Lake
County whose medicine was lost in a fire or remained behind during an
evacuation. To obtain an emergency supply, affected members need to
return to the pharmacy where the original prescription was filled. If
the pharmacy is not open due to the state of emergency, or for questions
or assistance, Health Net members should call 1-800-400-8987.
Coping Assistance
Health Net members who have lost their homes or have been evacuated due
to the current wildfire should contact MHN, Health Net’s behavioral
health subsidiary, for referrals to mental health counselors, local
resources or telephonic consultations to help them cope with stress,
grief, loss or other trauma resulting from the fire. For the duration of
the fire and its immediate aftermath, affected Health Net members should
contact MHN 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-1060.
Information for Healthcare Providers
The company is taking steps to help ensure that Health Net providers in
areas affected by the wildfire are able to continue providing services
for Health Net members. Healthcare providers who contract with Health
Net should call 1-800-641-7761 for guidance on prescription refill
guidelines, length of time to obtain authorizations for treatment, or
approval for out-of-network services in the event a contracting provider
or facility becomes unavailable.
Other Important Information
Depending on how the fire situation progresses, Health Net may make
additional changes to its policies as needed to help ensure members have
access to necessary healthcare services.
About Health Net
Health Net of California, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Net,
Inc. and Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), provides and administers
health benefits through group, individual, Medicare (including the
Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly referred to as “Part D”),
Medi-Cal and dual eligible programs. Health Net also offers access to
behavioral health, substance abuse and employee assistance programs, and
managed healthcare services related to prescription drugs. For more
information on Health Net, please visit the company’s website at HealthNet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005803/en/