CENTENE CORPORATION
Centene : Health Net Provides Assistance to Steele Fire Evacuees in Napa County

07/31/2018

Health Net of California, Inc., one of California’s largest health care service plans, announced today that it is providing assistance to members who are residents of Napa County and affected by the Steele Fire.

Health Net is helping ensure that plan members who have lost their homes or have been evacuated due to current wildfire activity in Napa County have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress or trauma.

On July 28, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Napa County due to the effects of the Steele Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and caused the evacuation of residents.

Prescription Information

Health Net will approve any essential prescription medications (with current copayments and deductibles) for any Health Net member in Napa County whose medicine was lost in a fire or remained behind during an evacuation. To obtain an emergency supply, affected members need to return to the pharmacy where the original prescription was filled. If the pharmacy is not open due to the state of emergency, or for questions or assistance, Health Net members should call 1-800-400-8987.

Coping Assistance

Health Net members who have lost their homes or have been evacuated due to the current wildfire should contact MHN, Health Net’s behavioral health subsidiary, for referrals to mental health counselors, local resources or telephonic consultations to help them cope with stress, grief, loss or other trauma resulting from the fire. For the duration of the fire and its immediate aftermath, affected Health Net members should contact MHN 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-1060.

Information for Healthcare Providers

The company is taking steps to help ensure that Health Net providers in areas affected by the wildfire are able to continue providing services for Health Net members. Healthcare providers who contract with Health Net should call 1-800-641-7761 for guidance on prescription refill guidelines, length of time to obtain authorizations for treatment, or approval for out-of-network services in the event a contracting provider or facility becomes unavailable.

Other Important Information

Depending on how the fire situation progresses, Health Net may make additional changes to its policies as needed to help ensure members have access to necessary healthcare services.

About Health Net

Health Net of California, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Net, Inc. and Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), provides and administers health benefits through group, individual, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly referred to as “Part D”), Medi-Cal and dual eligible programs. Health Net also offers access to behavioral health, substance abuse and employee assistance programs, and managed healthcare services related to prescription drugs. For more information on Health Net, please visit the company’s website at HealthNet.com.


© Business Wire 2018
