CENTENE CORPORATION (CNC)
Health Net : and St. Joseph’s Medical Center Join Forces to Serve Medi-Cal Beneficiaries in San Joaquin County

03/13/2018 | 04:01pm CET

St. Joseph’s is now part of Health Net’s Medi-Cal provider network in San Joaquin County

St. Joseph’s Medical Center is now part of Health Net’s network for San Joaquin County residents with Medi-Cal benefits.

“We are delighted that our high-quality, state-of-the-art hospital and medical services now are available to those in Health Net’s Medi-Cal network,” said Don Wiley, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Medical Center. “This puts the compassionate care that we provide at St. Joseph’s within reach for more San Joaquin County residents.”

“Health Net and St. Joseph’s have a shared vision to enhance access and quality care for Medi-Cal patients in San Joaquin County,” said Abbie Totten, vice president of Government Programs Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Health Net. “Through our expanded partnership, we are bringing together our organizations’ resources to better serve the needs of the local community.”

Medi-Cal provides no- or low-cost health care coverage for low-income individuals and families. Qualified individuals and their family members may sign up Medi-Cal coverage any time of the year.

Health Net’s Medi-Cal coverage includes access to 24-hour Member Services and Nurse Advice lines, and no-cost coverage for specialty care, doctor visits – including transportation – and vaccinations.

Anyone interested in obtaining Medi-Cal coverage may call Health Net at 800-327-0502 to determine if they qualify for the program.

About Health Net

Health Net, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), provides and administers health benefits through group, individual, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly referred to as “Part D”), Medicaid and dual eligible programs. Health Net also offers access to behavioral health, substance abuse and employee assistance programs, and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. For more information on Health Net, please visit the company’s website at www.healthnet.com.

About St. Joseph’s Medical Center

St. Joseph's Medical Center is a not-for-profit, fully accredited, regional hospital with 355 beds, a physician staff of over 800, and more than 2,300 employees. St. Joseph's specializes in cardiovascular care, comprehensive cancer services, and women and children's services including neonatal intensive care. St. Joseph's is the largest hospital, as well as one of the largest private employers in San Joaquin County. In addition to being nationally recognized as a quality leader, St. Joseph's is consistently chosen as the "most preferred hospital" by local consumers. Founded in 1899 by Fr. William O'Connor and administered by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, St. Joseph's continues to lead the region in medical innovation. St. Joseph's Medical Center is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality, affordable health care services with special attention to the poor and underserved. In FY 2017, St. Joseph's provided over $48 million in charity care, community services, and unreimbursed patient care. St. Joseph's Medical Center is a member of Dignity Health, a system of ancillary care sites, medical foundations, and acute care hospitals serving California, Arizona and Nevada. For more information, please visit StJosephsCares.org.


Business Wire 2018
