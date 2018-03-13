Health Net : and St. Joseph’s Medical Center Join Forces to Serve Medi-Cal Beneficiaries in San Joaquin County

St. Joseph’s Medical Center is now part of Health Net’s network for San
Joaquin County residents with Medi-Cal benefits.
“We are delighted that our high-quality, state-of-the-art hospital and
medical services now are available to those in Health Net’s Medi-Cal
network,” said Don Wiley, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Medical
Center. “This puts the compassionate care that we provide at St.
Joseph’s within reach for more San Joaquin County residents.”
“Health Net and St. Joseph’s have a shared vision to enhance access and
quality care for Medi-Cal patients in San Joaquin County,” said Abbie
Totten, vice president of Government Programs Policy and Strategic
Initiatives for Health Net. “Through our expanded partnership, we are
bringing together our organizations’ resources to better serve the needs
of the local community.”
Medi-Cal provides no- or low-cost health care coverage for low-income
individuals and families. Qualified individuals and their family members
may sign up Medi-Cal coverage any time of the year.
Health Net’s Medi-Cal coverage includes access to 24-hour Member
Services and Nurse Advice lines, and no-cost coverage for specialty
care, doctor visits – including transportation – and vaccinations.
For more information
Anyone interested in obtaining Medi-Cal coverage may call Health Net at
800-327-0502 to determine if they qualify for the program.
About Health Net
Health Net, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation
(NYSE: CNC), provides and administers health benefits through group,
individual, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit
commonly referred to as “Part D”), Medicaid and dual eligible programs.
Health Net also offers access to behavioral health, substance abuse and
employee assistance programs, and managed health care products related
to prescription drugs. For more information on Health Net, please visit
the company’s website at www.healthnet.com.
About St. Joseph’s Medical Center
St. Joseph's Medical Center is a not-for-profit, fully accredited,
regional hospital with 355 beds, a physician staff of over 800, and more
than 2,300 employees. St. Joseph's specializes in cardiovascular
care, comprehensive cancer
services, and women
and children's services including neonatal intensive care. St.
Joseph's is the largest hospital, as well as one of the largest private
employers in San Joaquin County. In addition to being nationally
recognized as a quality leader, St. Joseph's is consistently chosen as
the "most preferred hospital" by local consumers. Founded in 1899 by Fr.
William O'Connor and administered by the Dominican Sisters of San
Rafael, St. Joseph's continues to lead the region in medical innovation.
St. Joseph's Medical Center is committed to delivering compassionate,
high-quality, affordable health care services with special attention to
the poor and underserved. In FY 2017, St. Joseph's provided over $48
million in charity care, community services, and unreimbursed patient
care. St. Joseph's Medical Center is a member of Dignity Health, a
system of ancillary care sites, medical foundations, and acute care
hospitals serving California, Arizona and Nevada. For more information,
please visit StJosephsCares.org.
