Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centene Corporation    CNC

CENTENE CORPORATION (CNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Insurer Anthem profit beats estimates on lower patient costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:08pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem in Los Angeles California

(Reuters) - Anthem Inc reported a better-than-expected profit on Wednesday, driven by higher premiums and lower patient medical costs even as fewer people enrolled in its insurance plans.

Enrollment fell about 2.2 percent to 39.5 million members at the end of the quarter, hit by a decline in the number of people signing up for Medicaid as well as for its Obamacare plans.

Shares of the company rose about 1 percent to $248.24 in late morning trade.

Jefferies analyst David Windley said a combination of membership declines in the commercial business and lower guidance for members probably weighed on the stock.

The company has reduced its footprint in Obamacare markets, but Cantor Fitzgerald analysts said the decline in Obamcare membership in the quarter was seasonally normal and the reduction probably helped it to lower patient costs.

Anthem Chief Executive Officer Gail Boudreaux said the health insurer was not looking to "rescale" the Obamcare business, but was pleased with the performance this year.

"As we go into 2019, while no decisions are final yet, we are assessing that. I think you'll see some county expansions," Boudreaux said on a conference call with analysts.

The company's tight control over patient costs in the quarter improved its benefit expense ratio to 83.4 percent from 86.1 percent in the year-ago period. The figure is widely watched in the sector because it measures an insurer's expenses on claims against the premiums it earns.

Last week, larger rival UnitedHealth Group reported a benefit expense ratio that missed analysts' estimates, overshadowing better-than-expected earnings.

In contrast to the debates around UnitedHealth and Centene Corp earnings, Anthem's results is a cleaner benefit expense ratio-driven beat and raise that still includes conservatism for the second half of the year, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel said in a note.

Net income rose 23 percent to $1.05 billion, or $3.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

Excluding items, the company earned $4.25 per share, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $4.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent to $22.94 billion. Operating revenue was $22.71 billion, compared with the analysts' estimate of $22.69 billion.

The company also raised its profit forecast and now expects 2018 adjusted earnings to be greater than $15.40 per share, up from its previous estimate of earnings of greater than $15.30 per share.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTHEM INC 0.57% 247.82 Delayed Quote.9.36%
CENTENE CORPORATION 1.88% 132.4398 Delayed Quote.28.87%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 0.24% 254.4 Delayed Quote.15.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTENE CORPORATION
08:08pInsurer Anthem profit beats estimates on lower patient costs
RE
01:41pFree Stock Performance Review on Cigna and Three Additional Health Care Plans..
AC
07/24CENTENE : beats Wall Street estimates with strong quarterly earnings
AQ
07/24CENTENE : beats Wall Street estimates with strong quarterly earning
AQ
07/24CENTENE CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/24CENTENE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24CENTENE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/24CENTENE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/24CENTENE CORPORATION : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results And Updates 2018 Guida..
PR
07/24CENTENE : New Affordable Care Act insurance choices for 2019 in Southeastern Pa.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:34aAvoid Extreme Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (7/24/18) 
07/24Centene Corporation (CNC) Michael Neidorff on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
07/24Centene Q2 top line up 19%; non-GAAP EPS up 13% 
07/24Centene beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
07/23Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 59 593 M
EBIT 2018 2 174 M
Net income 2018 969 M
Finance 2018 1 624 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,01
P/E ratio 2019 18,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 24 637 M
Chart CENTENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Centene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Neidorff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Abreu EVP, Specialized Markets & Business Operations
Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mary V. Mason Chief Medial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ken Yamaguchi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTENE CORPORATION28.87%24 637
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP15.10%242 878
ANTHEM INC9.36%63 501
AETNA3.97%61 603
HUMANA26.96%43 764
CIGNA CORPORATION-13.13%43 161
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.