Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Centennial Resource Development Inc    CDEV

CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC (CDEV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2018 | 01:56am CET
A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Vienna

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Around the room at Houston's The Grove restaurant on Monday, at several tables, sat a group of shale executives, interspersed with energy ministers and officials representing OPEC members, where they dined on fish and steak.

They should have had a lot to discuss amid the fervour of CERAWeek, the most notable U.S. energy event of the year. But what could have been two of the biggest topics of conversation - oil prices and OPEC output levels - were not in the cards, as such a broad conversation would run afoul of U.S. antitrust rules against price-fixing.

"It was quite a congenial group of people. We had a really wonderful conversation," said Tim Dove, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. He noted that Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC secretary general, gave a speech, and "his main message was that they believe very strongly that demand is going to be significant moving forward in terms of growth."

Just a year-and-a-half ago, such a gathering would have been difficult. The two sides were involved in a price war that left many shale firms bankrupt. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped all-out from 2014, pushing down the oil price in a campaign for market share aimed at pushing the shale industry out of business.

The price war sparked an industry recession, and oil prices <CLc1> <LCOc1> plunged to a low of $27 a barrel. But shale cut costs and survived, and eventually the low price was too much for OPEC members to bear.

OPEC cut output in 2017, effectively making way for shale.

Since then, there has been an uneasy truce between OPEC and the shale industry. Even as OPEC ministers sit down with shale executives, it still grates for them that they have had to cut production and cede market share to U.S. oil firms that pump as much as they can.

U.S. firms cannot engage in agreements to control supply or push up prices due to anti-trust laws in the United States. But shale firms are enjoying the benefits of OPEC members doing what they cannot, driving U.S. production to a record in late 2017 at more than 10 million barrels a day.

Occasionally, OPEC ministers show signs of their frustration. Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told Reuters on Monday that "some of the same companies that are working in shale are the same companies working in OPEC," and that they should "take some responsibilities in terms of stability of oil prices."

At the same industry gathering a year ago, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said his country should not have to underwrite the investments of others. But both OPEC ministers and shale executives know that there is nothing, really, that shale firms can do.

Several executives in Houston this week - including at least one who attended Monday's dinner - declined to discuss the meet-up.

"The dinner was just generalisations and platitudes," said Mark Papa, CEO of Centennial Resources Development Inc (>> Centennial Resource Development Inc), who also attended.

"It's just a statement that everyone will work together to make sure the oil market is well-supplied and everyone is happy to be working together," he said.

Along with Barkindo, ministers from Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Equatorial Guinea were in attendance, a source familiar said.

"The key thing is that information is shared about our projections; it really helps everybody,” Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea’s petroleum minister, told Reuters of the discussion at the dinner, which he attended. “What we are doing is avoiding volatility.”

But ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance, speaking Tuesday at the conference, said "We've just decided to embrace volatility. The growth in the U.S. is coming. It'll probably consume most of the incremental demand. So OPEC is needed to show restraint in order to continue to balance that market."

Lance was one of at least five executives from U.S. oil companies who declined invitations to attend, according to sources familiar at those companies, who did not want to be named.

But Dove said Barkindo's speech at the dinner suggests an understanding of the shared challenge in meeting global demand.

"It's the shale producers, it's the OPEC producers, it's the non-OPEC producers that are going to be needed to make sure we fill that demand as we go through the next many years," Dove said.

"From that standpoint, I think shale has an important role to play, and I think that was acknowledged last night."

(Reporting by Ernest Schedyer and Ron Bousso; Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Ernest Scheyder and Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.13% 54.06 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES -1.01% 169.96 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELO
01:56aOPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner
RE
03/06Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public O..
GL
03/06CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Announces Secondary Public Offering of Class A..
AQ
03/06CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/05Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Secondary Public Offering of ..
GL
03/05Shale Trailblazer Turns Skeptic on Soaring U.S. Oil Production
DJ
02/27CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC : Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Clas..
AC
02/27CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
02/27CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/26Centennial Resource Development Announces Full Year 2017 Results, 2017 Year-E..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/06CARRIZO OIL & GAS : The Small-Cap Shale Stock To Own 
03/06Centennial Resource launches 25M-share secondary offering 
03/05Former EOG CEO Papa questions forecasts of soaring U.S. oil production 
02/27Centennial Resource Development's (CDEV) CEO Mark Papa on Q4 2017 Results - E.. 
02/27Centennial Resource Development 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 897 M
EBIT 2018 290 M
Net income 2018 186 M
Debt 2018 691 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,50
P/E ratio 2019 19,52
EV / Sales 2018 6,47x
EV / Sales 2019 4,64x
Capitalization 5 115 M
Chart CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELO
Duration : Period :
Centennial Resource Develo Technical Analysis Chart | CDEV | US15136A1025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Papa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Smith Chief Operating Officer
George S. Glyphis Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Tony R. Weber Director
Maire A. Baldwin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC1.31%5 115
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-7.70%263 695
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.99%218 757
TOTAL-0.21%143 533
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS36.96%90 493
STATOIL1.00%75 550
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.