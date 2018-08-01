Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Centerstate Bank Corp    CSFL

CENTERSTATE BANK CORP (CSFL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CenterState Bank : Correspondent Division Opens Dallas Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:56am CEST

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL) announced today that the Correspondent Division of its subsidiary bank has opened a second Texas office in Dallas that will be led by Nathan Goodnight, Senior Vice President.  CenterState Bank forecasts that Texas will remain a high-growth and profitable market for banks. As such, CenterState looks to leverage its expertise to help community banks further increase performance. The Dallas office continues CenterState's commitment to expand its footprint into strong community banking markets throughout the country. 

CenterState Bank Logo. (PRNewsFoto/CenterState Banks, Inc.)

"Texas has an extremely robust economy and we see strong demand for many of our correspondent bank products," said Erik Bagwell, Managing Director of CenterState's Correspondent Division.  "In addition to Austin, we now have a Dallas office.  The strong loan and deposit growth along with changing credit profiles position us well to be a key correspondent bank in Texas."

"CenterState's commercial bank, with its impressive strategic growth over the past few years, is an industry leader in implementing progressive and innovative business strategies," added Nathan. "Banks may want to take advantage of our capital markets support, use our ARC Hedging Program for loan hedging, or leverage international services to generate fee income - all while providing their small and mid-sized businesses more capabilities." 

Nathan has over a decade of experience helping clients manage their investment portfolio and interest rate risk position. He is a graduate of Henderson State University where he received an undergraduate degree in business as well as his MBA.

For more information related to this media, please contact Chris Nichols at 925-202-8944 ([email protected]) or Nathan Goodnight at 501-655-6697 ([email protected]).

About CenterState Bank Corporation 

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as one of the largest community bank franchises headquartered in the state of Florida.   Both the Company and its nationally chartered bank subsidiary are based in Winter Haven, Florida between Orlando and Tampa.  With $10+ billion assets, the Bank provides traditional retail, commercial, mortgage, wealth management and SBA services throughout its Florida branch network and customer relationships in neighboring states. The Bank also has a national footprint, serving clients coast to coast, through its correspondent banking division.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerstate-bank-correspondent-division-opens-dallas-office-300689814.html

SOURCE CenterState Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTERSTATE BANK CORP
11:56aCENTERSTATE BANK : Correspondent Division Opens Dallas Office
PR
07/31CENTERSTATE BANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
07/26CENTERSTATE BANK CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26CENTERSTATE BANK : Tops Forbes "Best-in-State" List for Florida Banks
AQ
07/24CENTERSTATE BANK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/12CENTERSTATE BANK : Need information on this years election?
AQ
07/03CENTERSTATE BANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/14CENTERSTATE BANK CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Charter Financial Co..
PR
05/07CENTERSTATE BANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
07/24CenterState Banks beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/16DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : The 3 Essential Things All Investors Need.. 
07/09DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 3 Reasons A Perfect Jobs Report Spells Gr.. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.