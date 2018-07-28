Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 07.27.18 - SAE Official Letter 1487 - B3 and CVM

MARKET ANNOUCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") - , on July 27, 2018, Official Letter 1487/2018-SAE as transcribed below, requesting clarification regarding the subject matter by the newspaper Valor Econômico, on July 27, 2018, under the title "Eletrobras and Eletronuclear negotiate debt of R$ 1 billion".

Transcript of the Official Letter No.1487/2018-SAE

Ref.: Request for clarification on news in the press

Dear Sirs,

In news published by the newspaper Valor Econômico, on 07/27/2018, under the heading "Eletrobras and Eletronuclear negotiate debt of R$ 1 billion", among other information, it is stated that:

1. Eletrobras analyzes the possibility of granting a waiver to Eletronuclear with respect to the payment of the principal of the debt contracted by the subsidiary with the holding company; and

2. An Eletrobras decision on the matter should be taken in the next few days.

We request clarification on the item that was marked up to 07/30/2018, with your confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important.

Thus, in compliance with the official letter in reference, the Company hereby informs the following:

1. The Company is studying the suspension, until the end of 2018, of payment of the principal of the existing debt between Eletrobras Termonuclear S.A and Eletrobras;

2. The matter in question needs the approval of internal deliberative bodies, which has not yet occurred;

3. Transactions between subsidiaries and holding companies are common and routine operations.

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

MARKET ANNOUCEMENT

4. The information officially available to the Company has been adequately disclosed through channels established by applicable Brazilian and foreign laws and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) The New York Stock Exchange - NYSE and Madrid Stock Exchange - Latibex, in addition to being available on the Eletrobras website (www.eletrobras.com/ri).

Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE