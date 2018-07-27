Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact -07.26.18 - CEPISA Auction Session

RELEVANT FACT

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the public session of the privatization auction of Companhia Energética do Piauí "Cepisa" was held today at B3- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A

In the aforementioned auction, approximately 89.94% of the total and voting share capital of Cepisa was offered, in exchange for the payment of R$ 45.521,52 (forty-five thousand, five hundred twenty-one reais and fifty-two centavos) to Eletrobras.

Equatorial Energia S.A ("Equatorial"), offered a combined index proposal of 119.00, which means 100% waiver of the PMSO tariff repositioning, non-technical losses and debt with the Global Reversion Reserve ("RGR") of the designation period in the amount of approximately R$ 844 million, raised before the date of publication of the privatization call notice, in addition to the payment of a grant to the Federal Government in the amount of R$ 95 million. Equatorial also pledged to contribute approximately R$ 720 million to Cepisa. With the discount offered, there will be a tariff reduction for consumers.

In addition, Eletrobras will be entitled to increase its holding in up to 30% of Cepisa's total share capital within six months of the date of settlement of the transaction.

The privatization process of Cepisa is part of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) and Eletrobras Business and Management Master Plan for the period 2018-2022.

We will keep the market informed about the subject matter.

Rio de Janeiro, July 26 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

