Central Petroleum Limited Latest Company Presentation

HIGHLIGHTS



- MEREENIE



o Drilling West Mereenie 26

o $12M Plant upgrade



- PALM VALLEY



o Drilling Palm Valley 13

o 5TJ/d existing plant capacity



- OORAMINNA



o Drilling Ooraminna 3 to determine deliverability



- BREWER ESTATE & DINGO



o Remote Operation

o Plant upgrade to 5.5 TJ/d

o 4.4 TJ/d existing sales



- DRILLING PROGRAMME



o Aim to triple reserves over time by accessing Stairway Formation at Mereenie and natural fractures at Palm Valley



- QLD ACREAGE



Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.





