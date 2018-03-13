Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Central Petroleum Limited    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (CTP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Central Petroleum Limited Latest Company Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 03:25am CET
Latest Company Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) provides the Company's latest Presentation at Energy and Battery Mineral Conference.

HIGHLIGHTS

- MEREENIE

o Drilling West Mereenie 26
o $12M Plant upgrade

- PALM VALLEY

o Drilling Palm Valley 13
o 5TJ/d existing plant capacity

- OORAMINNA

o Drilling Ooraminna 3 to determine deliverability

- BREWER ESTATE & DINGO

o Remote Operation
o Plant upgrade to 5.5 TJ/d
o 4.4 TJ/d existing sales

- DRILLING PROGRAMME

o Aim to triple reserves over time by accessing Stairway Formation at Mereenie and natural fractures at Palm Valley

- QLD ACREAGE

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MA574839



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.



Source:

Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Central Petroleum Limited
T: +61-7-3181-3800
F: +61-7-3181-3855
E: [email protected]
WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au

Media Enquiries
Martin Debelle at Citadel-MAGNUS
T: +61-2-8234-0100
M: +61-409-911-189

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
03:25aCentral Petroleum Limited Latest Company Presentation
AW
03:23aCENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Latest Company Presentation
AQ
03/12Central Petroleum Limited Go-Ahead for Development of Mereenie Gas Project
AW
03/12CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Go-Ahead for Development of Mereenie Gas P..
AQ
03/05INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED : - Queensland Government Gas Tender Update
AQ
03/05INCITEC PIVOT : Central Awarded Preferred Tenderer for Queensland Permit
AQ
03/02CENTRAL PETROLEUM : Draft decision for joint marketing of NT gas
AQ
03/01Central Petroleum Limited ACCC Approves Joint Marketing
AW
03/01CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) ACCC Approves Joint Marketing
AQ
02/28CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Awarded Preferred Tenderer for Queensland ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Midday Gainers / Losers 
2015Midday Gainers / Losers 
2015PREMARKET GAINERS / LOSERS AS OF 9 : 10 am 
2015Midday Gainers / Losers 
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | CTP | AU000000CTP7 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Richard I. Cottee Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Ray Herrington Chief Operating Officer
Leon Devaney Chief Financial Officer
Wrixon Frank Gasteen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED21.05%46
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.31%64 672
CNOOC LTD3.39%64 339
EOG RESOURCES-4.74%59 484
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-13.56%48 717
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-10.96%37 030
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.