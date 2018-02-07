Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Webinar

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) ("Company" or "Central") announces that a webinar presentation will be delivered by the Managing Director, Mr Richard Cottee, on Thursday, 8 February 2018 commencing at 4:00pm AEST to discuss the Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2017.



Participants wishing to attend this webinar will need to register using the following link

http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5IR357MO



To view the presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/755II6U5







About Central Petroleum Limited:



Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.





