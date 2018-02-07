Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Central Petroleum Limited    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (CTP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 10:55pm CET
Quarterly Webinar

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) ("Company" or "Central") announces that a webinar presentation will be delivered by the Managing Director, Mr Richard Cottee, on Thursday, 8 February 2018 commencing at 4:00pm AEST to discuss the Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2017.

Participants wishing to attend this webinar will need to register using the following link
http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5IR357MO

To view the presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/755II6U5



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.



Source:

Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Central Petroleum Limited
T: +61-7-3181-3800
F: +61-7-3181-3855
E: [email protected]
WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
10:55p Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Webinar
02/02 Central Petroleum Limited Signs Drilling Contract with Ensign
02/02 CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Signs Drilling Contract with Ensign
01/31 Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Activities Report
2017 Central Petroleum Limited Appointment of New Director - Timothy R Woodall
2017 Central Petroleum Limited Latest Company Presentation
2017 CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Latest Company Presentation
2017 Central Petroleum Limited 2017 AGM - Chairman's Address and Managing Directo..
2017 CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) 2017 AGM - Chairman's Address and Managing..
2017 Central Petroleum Limited to Present at the 228th Sydney Mining Club Christm..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015 Midday Gainers / Losers
2015 Midday Gainers / Losers
2015 PREMARKET GAINERS / LOSERS AS OF 9 : 10 am
2015 Midday Gainers / Losers
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | CTP | AU000000CTP7 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard I. Cottee Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Ray Herrington Chief Operating Officer
Leon Devaney Chief Financial Officer
Wrixon Frank Gasteen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-7.37%46
CNOOC LTD4.63%67 308
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.91%66 877
EOG RESOURCES1.53%62 604
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-3.73%54 501
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP1.39%38 992
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.