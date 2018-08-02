Central Securities Corporation : Releases Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end
investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the
six months ended June 30, 2018.
Figures as of June 30, 2018 compared with those of one year ago, are as
follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets per common share
|
|
|
|
|
$33.61
|
|
|
|
$29.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
$845,131,777
|
|
|
|
$741,555,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
25,146,616
|
|
|
|
24,810,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005009/en/