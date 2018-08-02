Central Securities Corporation : Releases Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Figures as of June 30, 2018 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:

June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 Net assets per common share $33.61 $29.89 Net assets $845,131,777 $741,555,535 Shares outstanding 25,146,616 24,810,631

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

