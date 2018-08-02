Log in
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP. (CET)
Central Securities Corporation : Releases Report to Stockholders

08/02/2018

Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Figures as of June 30, 2018 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:

             
June 30, June 30,

2018

2017

 
Net assets per common share $33.61 $29.89
 
Net assets $845,131,777 $741,555,535
 
Shares outstanding 25,146,616 24,810,631
 

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Higgens Kidd Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John C. Hill President
Donald G. Calder Independent Director
Jay R. Inglis Independent Director
C. Carter Walker Independent Director
