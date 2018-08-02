Log in
CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (CVCY)
CVCB Investment Services Promotes Vice President, Financial Advisors: Lawless, Velasco, Faust and Welch

08/02/2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen

(559) 222-1322

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANK INVESTMENT SERVICES PROMOTES

VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCIAL ADVISORS: LAWLESS, VELASCO, FAUST AND WELCH

FRESNO, CALIFORNIAAugust 2, 2018James M. Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Valley Community Bancorp, the parent company of Central Valley Community (Bank), is pleased to announce the promotion of Central Valley Investment Services (CVIS) Vice President, Financial Advisors: Jerry Lawless, Arthur Velasco, Robert Faust and Tim Welch, all of whom previously served as CVIS Investment Representatives and are responsible for managing existing and developing new client relationships with non-deposit investments in their respective regions.

"The team at CVIS has been providing investment services for the Bank since 1996. Our experienced team of Financial Advisors are dedicated to each of their client's success, offering non-deposit investment solutions desired by our customers throughout our growing footprint from the Greater Sacramento Region to the north and Tulare County to the south," said James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank.

A seasoned investment advisor, Lawless has provided investment solutions for the Bank for over 25 years. He manages investment services throughout Fresno County, including the River Park, Herndon and Fowler, Clovis Main and Prather offices. Lawless can be reached directly at (559) 297-6179.

Velasco brings a combined 12 years of experience in sales and financial advising to his role as Vice President, Financial Advisor. Velasco manages investment services throughout Tulare County, which encompasses the Floral, Mission Oaks and Exeter offices. Velasco also manages investment services for the Kerman office in Fresno County. Velasco can be reached directly at (559) 625-7368.

Faust brings nearly 30 years of sales, marketing and financial planning experience to his role as Vice President, Financial Advisor. Faust manages investment services throughout Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Sacramento Counties, which encompass respectively, the Merced, Modesto, Stockton Lodi, Cameron Park, Folsom, Roseville, Fair Oaks and Rancho Cordova offices. Faust can be reached directly at (209) 644-7806.

Central Valley Community Bank - Page 2

Welch brings over 25 years of financial services and professional investment management experience to his role as Vice President, Financial Advisor. Welch manages investment services for several offices in Fresno and Madera Counties, including the Fresno Downtown, Fig Garden Village, Madera and Oakhurst offices. Welch can be reached directly at (559) 673-0395 ext. 3407.

About Central Valley Community Bank

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region. Additionally, the Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. The team at Central Valley Investment Services offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp's and the Bank's Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Lead Independent Director), Edwin S. Darden, Jr., F. T. "Tommy" Elliott, IV, Robert "Bob" Flautt, James M. Ford, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis McMurray, Karen Musson, and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found atwww.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter and Facebook.

Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Investment Services are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC and are not deposits, not insured by FDIC or any other government agency, not guaranteed by the bank, and are subject to risk and may lose value. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

###

Photo Attachments:

  • Jerry Lawless, CVIS Vice President, Financial Advisor - Fresno County

  • Arthur Velasco, CVIS Vice President, Financial Advisor - Tulare County and Fresno County

  • Robert Faust, CVIS Vice President, Financial Advisor - Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Greater Sacramento Counties

  • Tim Welch, CVIS Vice President, Financial Advisor - Fresno and Madera Counties

Disclaimer

Central Valley Community Bancorp published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 21:50:08 UTC
