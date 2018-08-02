Centralnic : Completion of the acquisition of KeyDrive S.A.

Press Release Thursday 2nd August 2018

CentralNic Group Plc

('CentralNic' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Completion of the acquisition of KeyDrive S.A.

and placing of 46,153,847 new Ordinary Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (AIM: CNIC), the internet platform that derives revenue from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and associated web presence services, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement released on 16 July 2018, the acquisition of KeyDrive S.A. ('KeyDrive') and associated placing of 46,153,847 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each (the 'Placing Shares') to raise approximately £24 million, are now complete. The Company has also issued 28,006,607 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each (the 'Consideration Shares') as part of the acquisition of KeyDrive, and these shares have now been admitted to trading on AIM.

The Company confirms that as at 2 August 2018, following the issue of the Placing Shares and Consideration Shares referred to above, the Company now has 170,652,802 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in issue, with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The number of ordinary shares with voting rights is therefore 170,652,802. Accordingly, these figures may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Ben Crawford, CentralNic's CEO, said: 'CentralNic and KeyDrive have been successfully combined to become a leading player in the internet domain name and web services industry and the Company continues to rank globally in the top five Registry service providers and number eleven amongst the Registrars who retail such domains, as well as being the exclusive distributor of .xyz, widely regarded as the .com of emerging markets.'

'The transaction is a milestone in the Company's history as it cements CentralNic's position as a consolidator in the market to rival its competitors, including large and influential US players.'

'The Company is very grateful for the support shown by both existing and new shareholders since its IPO on AIM in 2013. We are also delighted to have numerous new institutional investors joining our shareholder list through the placing, and a number of our existing institutional shareholders have made further investments to facilitate this exciting acquisition.'

The Company is pleased to announce that certain directors of both CentralNic and KeyDrive have either participated in the placing, received ordinary shares in the Company in consideration for their interest in KeyDrive or received ordinary shares in satisfaction of other obligations owed to them by KeyDrive. In aggregate 29,277,011 ordinary shares have been allotted to the persons below at a price of 52 pence per ordinary share as set out below:

As at the date of the Admission Document On Admission Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage of Existing Ordinary Shares Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage of Enlarged Share Capital Name Title Iain McDonald Non-Executive Director 11,500 0.01% 107,653 0.09% Don Baladasan Chief Financial Officer 72,917 0.08% 159,455 0.06% Alex Siffrin Group Chief Operating Officer 0 0.00% 28,006,607 16.4% Michael Riedl Chief Financial Officer of KeyDrive 0 0.00% 1,087,713 0.63%

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name i) Iain McDonald ii) Don Baladasan iii) Alex Siffrin iv) Michael Riedl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status i) Non-Executive Director ii) Chief Financial Officer iii) Group Chief Operating Officer iv) Chief Financial Officer of KeyDrive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CentralNic Group Plc b) LEI 213800M4IINBWMXEKV82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.001 ISIN: GB00BCCW4X83 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares via the Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 52p Volume(s) i) 96,153 ii) 86,538 iii) 28,006,607 iv) 1,087,713 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

-Ends-

For further information:

About CentralNic Group Plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which develops and manages software platforms allowing businesses globally to use the internet for their own websites and email, as well as protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses with annuity revenue streams and exposure to emerging markets, and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in over 200 countries. It earns revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and hosting on an annual subscription basis.

For more information please visit: www.centralnic.com