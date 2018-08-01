Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centralnic Group PLC    CNIC   GB00BCCW4X83

CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC (CNIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/01 11:36:07 am
53 GBp   -3.64%
11:33aCENTRALNIC : Result of GM
PU
07/23CENTRALNIC : Posting of revised form of proxy
PU
07/16CENTRALNIC : Schedule 1 - CenralNic Group Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Centralnic : Result of GM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:33am CEST

Press Release

Wednesday 1 August 2018

CentralNic Group plc

('CentralNic' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Result of General Meeting

The Board of CentralNic Group plc (AIM:CNIC), the internet platform that derives revenue from the worldwide sales of internet domain names, announces that at its General Meeting held earlier today, Wednesday 1 August 2018, Resolutions 1 to 7 were duly passed by the Company's shareholders. Resolution 8 was not passed.

Following the passing of Resolutions 1-4, the Directors anticipate that the admission to trading of 28,006,607 Consideration Shares and 46,153,847 Placing Shares, and the legal completion of the acquisition of Keydrive S.A., will occur at 8.00am on Thursday 2 August 2018.

Resolution 8 is a Special Resolution which required 75 per cent of those shareholders that voted on the Resolution to vote in favour in order for it to be passed. The Resolution was to authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 on a non pre-emptive basis up to an aggregate nominal amount of £17,065.28 and the Resolution also disapplied the statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with a rights issue or other pre-emptive offer.

Resolution 8 does not relate to nor affect the proposed Placing or Acquisition announced on 16 July 2018.

Unless the context requires otherwise, defined terms in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the admission document issued by the Company dated 16 July 2018.

-Ends-

For further information:

CentralNic Group Plc

Ben Crawford (CEO)

Don Baladasan, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 203 388 0600

Zeus Capital Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker

Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel (Corporate Finance)

John Goold / Rupert Woolfenden (Institutional Sales)

+44 (0) 161 831 1512

+44 (0) 203 829 5000

Stifel - Joint Broker

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Rajpal Padam

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Abchurch - Financial PR

Julian Bosdet

Dylan Mark

Alejandra Campuzano

+44 (0) 20 7469 4631

+44 (0) 20 7469 4633

+44 (0) 20 7469 4634

[email protected]

www.abchurch-group.com

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which develops and manages software platforms allowing businesses globally to use the internet for their own websites and email, as well as protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses with annuity revenue streams and exposure to emerging markets, and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in over 200 countries. It earns revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and hosting on an annual subscription basis.

For more information please visit: www.centralnic.com

Disclaimer

CentralNic Group plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
11:33aCENTRALNIC : Result of GM
PU
07/23CENTRALNIC : Posting of revised form of proxy
PU
07/16CENTRALNIC : Schedule 1 - CenralNic Group Plc
PU
06/25CENTRALNIC : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/31CENTRALNIC : Final Results
PU
05/31CENTRALNIC : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
01/09CENTRALNIC : Purchase of premium domain name portfolios
PU
2017CENTRALNIC : appoints Vladimir Vano as Group Economist and Head of Communication..
AQ
2017CENTRALNIC : Completion of SK-NIC acquisition
PU
2017CENTRALNIC : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 61,6 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4,70 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 53,6 M
Chart CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Centralnic Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Peter Crawford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Wallace Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Ahelan Baladasan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gavin Brown Chief Technology Officer
Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC-11.29%70
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-12.90%444 171
NETFLIX75.79%145 861
NASPERS LIMITED-7.53%110 566
IQIYI INC0.00%23 375
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-20.02%18 321
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.