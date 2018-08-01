Centralnic : Result of GM

Press Release Wednesday 1 August 2018

CentralNic Group plc

('CentralNic' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Result of General Meeting

The Board of CentralNic Group plc (AIM:CNIC), the internet platform that derives revenue from the worldwide sales of internet domain names, announces that at its General Meeting held earlier today, Wednesday 1 August 2018, Resolutions 1 to 7 were duly passed by the Company's shareholders. Resolution 8 was not passed.

Following the passing of Resolutions 1-4, the Directors anticipate that the admission to trading of 28,006,607 Consideration Shares and 46,153,847 Placing Shares, and the legal completion of the acquisition of Keydrive S.A., will occur at 8.00am on Thursday 2 August 2018.

Resolution 8 is a Special Resolution which required 75 per cent of those shareholders that voted on the Resolution to vote in favour in order for it to be passed. The Resolution was to authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 on a non pre-emptive basis up to an aggregate nominal amount of £17,065.28 and the Resolution also disapplied the statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with a rights issue or other pre-emptive offer.

Resolution 8 does not relate to nor affect the proposed Placing or Acquisition announced on 16 July 2018.

Unless the context requires otherwise, defined terms in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the admission document issued by the Company dated 16 July 2018.

-Ends-

For further information:

CentralNic Group Plc Ben Crawford (CEO) Don Baladasan, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 203 388 0600 Zeus Capital Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel (Corporate Finance) John Goold / Rupert Woolfenden (Institutional Sales) +44 (0) 161 831 1512 +44 (0) 203 829 5000 Stifel - Joint Broker Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Rajpal Padam +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Abchurch - Financial PR Julian Bosdet Dylan Mark Alejandra Campuzano +44 (0) 20 7469 4631 +44 (0) 20 7469 4633 +44 (0) 20 7469 4634 [email protected] www.abchurch-group.com

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which develops and manages software platforms allowing businesses globally to use the internet for their own websites and email, as well as protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses with annuity revenue streams and exposure to emerging markets, and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in over 200 countries. It earns revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and hosting on an annual subscription basis.

For more information please visit: www.centralnic.com