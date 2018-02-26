Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA (CNA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Britain vows to cap 'rip off' energy prices for millions with new law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 01:13am CET
File photograph shows a gas cooker in Boroughbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will cap the energy bills of 11 million British households for as long as five years under a new law introduced to parliament on Monday, aimed at tackling what she describes as "rip-off" energy prices.

The new legislation will force the energy regulator Ofgem to cap electricity and gas prices until 2020 when the regulator will recommend whether it should be extended on an annual basis up to 2023, the government said.

The government said that some customers are being charged more than 300 pounds than they should be, and the cap will apply to expensive plans that customers are moved to when their cheaper fixed deals end.

"It's often older people or those on low incomes who are stuck on rip-off energy tariffs, so today we are introducing legislation to force energy companies to change their ways," May said.

"Our energy price cap will cut bills for millions of families. This is another step we are taking to help people make ends meet as we build a country that works for everyone."

A report by a committee of lawmakers earlier this month found that the current energy market is "broken" and penalises customer loyalty.

Home power bills have doubled in Britain over the past decade to an average of about 1,150 pounds a year.

The energy company Centrica said while it agreed that standard variable rates are a problem for customers because they have no end dates, price controls are the wrong solution.

"We just do not agree with introducing price controls into a competitive market which will reduce competition and choice, and therefore impact consumers," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON 3.78% 8.684 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 3.06% 10.61 Real-time Quote.1.82%
IBERDROLA 1.77% 6.104 End-of-day quote.-5.51%
INNOGY SE 3.55% 32.4 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 1.25% 1251.5 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRICA
01:13aBritain vows to cap 'rip off' energy prices for millions with new law
RE
02/24CENTRICA : s operating profit down 17% in 2017
AQ
02/23CENTRICA : Cold snap sees European gas prices soar as supply options dwindle
RE
02/23CENTRICA PLC : Announces Clarification In Relation To Cash Tender Offers For Any..
PR
02/23CENTRICA : Announces Clarification in Relation to Cash Tender Offers
PU
02/23CENTRICA : sees profits decline
AQ
02/23CENTRICA : sees profits decline British
AQ
02/23CENTRICA : reveals diving profits and slashes 4,000 job roles
AQ
02/22CENTRICA : GMB Condems 4,000 Centrica Job Cuts
AQ
02/22CENTRICA PLC : Announces Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 4.000% Senior ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Centrica's (CPYYF) CEO Iain Conn on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
02/22Centrica Plc 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22Centrica Plc reports FY results 
01/30Utilities Dividend Stock Gains Paced By Just Energy, Spark, Pattern And Atlan.. 
01/12MY INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE IN 2017 : A Very Long Review 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 27 880 M
EBIT 2018 1 417 M
Net income 2018 801 M
Debt 2018 2 854 M
Yield 2018 8,44%
P/E ratio 2018 9,40
P/E ratio 2019 9,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 7 445 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | CNA | GB00B033F229 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,54  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Jeff Bell Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA4.99%10 397
ENGIE-9.49%38 367
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE1.82%37 052
NATIONAL GRID PLC-13.38%35 428
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.26%26 501
ORSTED11.51%26 035
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.