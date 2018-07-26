Centrica : Business Solutions launches in Ireland

Centrica has today (Thursday) expanded its offer to businesses in the Republic of Ireland with the launch of Centrica Business Solutions.

The company currently supplies gas, electricity and energy services to over 730,000 customers in Ireland under the Bord Gáis Energy brand.

Through Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy will now offer Irish businesses a range of solutions designed to deliver improvements in operational performance, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

Jorge Pikunic, global Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: 'I'm delighted to be rolling out our offer to businesses in Ireland, helping them to take advantage of the changing energy landscape by providing innovative, end-to-end solutions that leverage our core capabilities in energy insight, demand management and on-site generation.'

Bord Gáis Energy is already working with a number of customers to integrate new solutions including the installation of Centrica Business Solutions' energy insight product, Panoramic Power, which provides users with real-time data to help identify how they are using energy at a device level.

Panoramic Power sensors have been installed at Ireland's largest stadium, Croke Park, to help monitor and improve energy usage during busy periods. The team has since identified a series of opportunities to upgrade their onsite energy assets, including installation of an LED lighting solution that has the potential to cut consumption by up to 75%.

