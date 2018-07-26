Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA (CNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Centrica : Business Solutions launches in Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:26am CEST

Centrica has today (Thursday) expanded its offer to businesses in the Republic of Ireland with the launch of Centrica Business Solutions.

The company currently supplies gas, electricity and energy services to over 730,000 customers in Ireland under the Bord Gáis Energy brand.

Through Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy will now offer Irish businesses a range of solutions designed to deliver improvements in operational performance, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

Jorge Pikunic, global Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: 'I'm delighted to be rolling out our offer to businesses in Ireland, helping them to take advantage of the changing energy landscape by providing innovative, end-to-end solutions that leverage our core capabilities in energy insight, demand management and on-site generation.'

Bord Gáis Energy is already working with a number of customers to integrate new solutions including the installation of Centrica Business Solutions' energy insight product, Panoramic Power, which provides users with real-time data to help identify how they are using energy at a device level.

Panoramic Power sensors have been installed at Ireland's largest stadium, Croke Park, to help monitor and improve energy usage during busy periods. The team has since identified a series of opportunities to upgrade their onsite energy assets, including installation of an LED lighting solution that has the potential to cut consumption by up to 75%.

For more information, please contact:

Emily Highmore-Talbot on [email protected] or 07557 614936

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRICA
10:26aCENTRICA : Business Solutions launches in Ireland
PU
07/23CENTRICA : Local Heroes service to launch in Ireland
PU
07/19SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE loses more customers on pricing competition
RE
07/14CENTRICA : Chief Executive Iain Conn Discusses Our New Model for Growth
AQ
07/12Exxon beefs up Mozambique LNG project to cut costs ahead of bank talks
RE
07/11ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF considering options over its 80 percent stake in UK ..
RE
07/10CENTRICA : Embracing the digital energy revolution
PU
07/10CENTRICA : Mark Hanafin, Chief Executive, Centrica Business, to retire from Cent..
AQ
07/10IAIN CONN : We have to change the nature of our relationship with the customer
PU
07/09CENTRICA : Banks court buyers for 49% stake in UK nuclear power stations
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/08Why Contrarian Value Investing Is Both Agony And Ecstasy 
05/10Centrica's 8% Dividend Yield Means It's Priced For Energy Armageddon 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
02/23Centrica's (CPYYF) CEO Iain Conn on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
02/22Centrica Plc 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 28 342 M
EBIT 2018 1 487 M
Net income 2018 633 M
Debt 2018 3 090 M
Yield 2018 7,98%
P/E ratio 2018 11,77
P/E ratio 2019 11,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 8 489 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Jeff Bell Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Mark Hanafin Group Executive Director & CEO- Centrica Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA9.54%11 208
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE17.18%43 068
ENGIE-5.79%38 458
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.37%36 254
SEMPRA ENERGY8.00%30 244
ORSTED17.83%26 943
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.