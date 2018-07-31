Centrica : has no plans to legally challenge government price cap - CEO

Log in
07/31/2018 | 09:46am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - British utility Centrica has no plans to legally challenge the government's cap on domestic energy prices, CEO Iain Conn said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month Britain's parliament approved a law capping the most commonly used gas and electricity tariffs to tackle what prime minister Theresa May called "rip off prices." .

Energy regulator Ofgem is expected to publish further details on how the measure will work in the coming months with the cap expected to be in place before the end of the year.

The regulator had expressed concerns that some energy companies could try to challenge the move.

Iain Conn made the comment during a press briefing with journalists following the company's first half results on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 28 342 M
EBIT 2018 1 487 M
Net income 2018 629 M
Debt 2018 3 090 M
Yield 2018 7,86%
P/E ratio 2018 12,01
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 8 531 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Jeff Bell Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Mark Hanafin Group Executive Director & CEO- Centrica Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA11.22%11 200
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE19.15%43 029
ENGIE-3.73%39 211
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.38%36 316
SEMPRA ENERGY7.07%30 579
ORSTED16.83%26 044
