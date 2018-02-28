Log in
Market share of UK big six energy firms at record low in 2017 – regulator

02/28/2018 | 01:03am CET
FILE PHOTO - The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester

LONDON (Reuters) - The market share of Britain's big six energy firms of domestic customers in the country fell to a record low in 2017, as smaller rivals lured customers away with cheaper deals, energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday.

The six largest suppliers' market share was 79 percent for electricity and 78 percent for gas in December 2017, down from 84 percent for both gas and electricity a year earlier, an Ofgem report said.

The report comes as Britain's energy firms are under pressure to reduce bills and as Prime Minister Theresa May this week introduced new legislation to force Ofgem to cap what she called "rip-off" prices until 2020.

Last year, 5.1 million electricity consumers and 4.1 million gas consumers in total switched supplier, the highest number for almost a decade.

More than a third of these customers switched away from the big six to a challenger firm, Ofgem said.

Britain's big six energy suppliers are Centrica British Gas, SSE (>> Scottish and Southern Energy), E.ON, EDF Energy (>> Electricité de France), Innogy's (>> innogy SE) Npower and Iberdrola Scottish Power.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON -1.05% 8.562 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.74% 10.84 Real-time Quote.1.82%
IBERDROLA -0.03% 6.168 End-of-day quote.-5.51%
INNOGY SE 1.23% 32.85 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -1.00% 1241 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 28 177 M
EBIT 2018 1 435 M
Net income 2018 764 M
Debt 2018 2 877 M
Yield 2018 7,91%
P/E ratio 2018 10,60
P/E ratio 2019 10,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 8 059 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | CNA | GB00B033F229 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Jeff Bell Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA4.99%11 254
ENGIE-9.49%38 902
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE1.82%38 447
NATIONAL GRID PLC-13.38%36 040
SEMPRA ENERGY2.48%27 526
ORSTED12.08%26 566
