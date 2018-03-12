Log in
Record number of UK energy customers switched supplier in February

03/12/2018 | 01:22am CET
An electricity meter is seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A record number of British energy customers switched supplier in February, data from industry group Energy UK showed on Monday.

* 668,000 customers switched during the month, the highest monthly switching figure recorded, despite February being the shortest month of the year.

* The data comes as Britain's energy firms are under pressure to reduce bills and as regulator Ofgem prepares to issue a price cap on the most widely used tariffs.

*It also continues last year's trend when a record 5.5 million customers switched in 2017 up from 4.8 million in 2016, Energy UK said.

*The data does not show exactly which companies gained or lost customers but shows almost half the switches were between large suppliers, while almost a quarter of switches were from larger firms to smaller suppliers.

*There are now over 60 energy suppliers in Britain.

*Britain's big six energy suppliers, controlling around 80 percent of the market are Centrica British Gas, SSE (>> Scottish and Southern Energy), E.ON, EDF Energy (>> Electricité de France), Innogy's (>> innogy SE) Npower and Iberdrola Scottish Power.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON -0.63% 8.453 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.46% 10.85 Real-time Quote.4.13%
IBERDROLA -0.20% 6.052 End-of-day quote.-6.32%
INNOGY SE 0.15% 34.53 Delayed Quote.5.68%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 0.76% 1257 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 28 140 M
EBIT 2018 1 458 M
Net income 2018 779 M
Debt 2018 2 836 M
Yield 2018 8,11%
P/E ratio 2018 9,63
P/E ratio 2019 10,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 7 942 M
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Jeff Bell Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA3.28%11 001
ENGIE-8.09%39 480
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.13%39 084
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.44%36 539
SEMPRA ENERGY2.68%27 851
ORSTED13.67%26 740
