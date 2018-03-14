Centrus Energy Corp. : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today reported results for the
fourth quarter 2017 and full year ended December 31, 2017.
2017 Summary:
-
Gross profit of $56.8 million on revenue of $218.4 million for full
year
-
Net income of $12.2 million
-
Cash balance of $208.8 million at year’s end
-
Completed a private exchange for majority of PIK Notes, reducing
long-term debt by more than half and extending maturity
-
Long-term LEU sales order book at $1.3 billion
-
Contract to advance U.S. uranium enrichment technology extended
through September 2018
-
Memorandum of Understanding with leading advanced reactor company to
develop next generation reactor fuel
“In 2017, Centrus completed several initiatives critical to our
long-term success, including a restructuring of our balance sheet,
improvements to our business operations, securing new fuel supply and
sales contracts, and extending our contract to advance U.S. gas
centrifuge technology for future energy and national security purposes,”
said Daniel B. Poneman, Centrus president and chief executive officer.
“For the year, we met our guidance for revenue and year end cash, earned
net income of $12.2 million, and met our internal milestones for the
decontamination and decommissioning of our demonstration cascade on time
and ahead of budget,” Poneman added. “As we look to the future, we are
working to leverage our unique technical and advanced manufacturing
capabilities to diversify our business through new services and
partners, such as our recent agreement with X-energy to develop
next-generation reactor fuel.”
Financial Results
Centrus reported a net income of $35.5 million, or $3.69 per common
share (basic and diluted), in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to a
net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.90 per share (basic and diluted), in the
fourth quarter of 2016. For the full year, the Company reported net
income of $12.2 million, or $0.58 per share (basic and diluted),
compared to net loss of $67.0 million, or $7.36 per share (basic and
diluted), in 2016.
Favorable factors in 2017 include an $11.7 million increase in gross
profit, including an increase in gains on the remeasurements of
retirement plan obligations of $24.9 million, a $32.2 million decline in
advanced technology license and decommissioning costs, a $14.4 million
decline in interest expense, and a $33.6 million gain on the early
extinguishment of debt. The Company also recorded $9.5 million in
special charges in 2017.
Revenue and Cost of Sales
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $116.9 million, a decrease of
14 percent compared to $136.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Revenue for 2017 was $218.4 million, a decrease of 30 percent compared
to $311.3 million in the prior year. Total revenue for 2017 was within
guidance previously provided for 2017.
For the full year, revenue for the LEU segment totaled $195.4 million, a
decline of $77.4 million, or 28 percent, in 2017 compared to 2016. The
volume of SWU sales decreased 21 percent. The average price billed to
customers for sales of SWU declined 4 percent, reflecting the particular
contracts under which SWU were sold during the periods and the trend of
lower SWU market prices in recent years. Revenue from the LEU segment
for 2017 was within guidance provided throughout 2017 and reflects
expected declines in SWU and uranium volumes delivered compared to 2016.
Revenue from the contract services segment was $23.0 million in 2017, a
decline of $15.5 million, or 40 percent, compared to 2016 due to the
reduced scope of contract work for American Centrifuge technology
services in the current year and the timing of revenue recognition in
the prior year. As a result of the contract signed with UT-Battelle in
March 2016, revenue in 2016 included $30.4 million for work in 2016 as
well as $8.1 million for March 2016 reports on work performed in the
fourth quarter of 2015.
Cost of sales for the LEU segment declined $98.2 million, or 42 percent,
in 2017 compared to 2016 primarily due to the changes in SWU sales
volumes noted above and declines in the average cost of sales per SWU.
Cost of sales is affected by sales volumes, unit costs of inventory, and
direct charges to cost of sales including legacy costs related to former
Gaseous Diffusion Plant (GDP) employees.
Retiree benefit costs for former GDP employees resulted in a reduction
of cost of sales of $23.1 million in 2017 compared to an increase in
cost of sales of $4.2 million in 2016. These results included the
impacts of periodic remeasurements of pension and postretirement benefit
obligations. In 2017, the net gain recognized for retiree benefit costs
reflects favorable investment returns relative to the expected return
assumption, changes in mortality and healthcare claim assumptions, and
favorable claims experience, partially offset by declines in market
interest rates and changes in retiree benefits. Excluding direct charges
for the retiree benefit costs, the average cost of sales per SWU
declined 5 percent, reflecting declines in the Company’s purchase costs
per SWU in recent periods.
Cost of sales for the contract services segment declined $6.4 million,
or 20 percent, in 2017 compared to 2016 due to the reduced scope of
contract work.
Gross Profit
Centrus realized a gross profit of $56.8 million in 2017, an increase of
$11.7 million compared to $45.1 million in 2016. The Company realized an
increase in gross profit of $20.8 million for the LEU segment primarily
due the net gain in 2017 related to retiree benefit costs and the
decline in the average cost of sales per SWU, partially offset by the
decline in sales volumes and the decline in the average SWU price billed
to customers. Centrus realized a gross loss of $2.5 million for the
contract services segment in 2017 compared to a gross profit of $6.6
million in 2016. Revenue for the contract services segment in 2016
included a billing for March 2016 reports on work performed in the
fourth quarter of 2015.
Advanced Technology License and Decommissioning Costs
Advanced technology license and decommissioning costs consist of
American Centrifuge expenses that are outside of our contracts with
UT-Battelle, including ongoing costs to maintain the demobilized Piketon
facility and the Company’s U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission licenses
at that location. For 2017, costs declined $32.2 million, or 67 percent,
compared to 2016. Costs in the prior year included demobilization costs
of approximately $7.0 million incurred in early 2016 in preparation for
the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) of the Piketon facility.
Charges in 2016 also included $19.0 million to increase the accrued D&D
liability based on updated cost estimates that reflected changes in the
approach and schedule. D&D costs commenced in the second quarter of 2016
and are charged against the D&D liability. Most of the D&D work was
completed by December 31, 2017, and a credit of $5.9 million to advanced
technology license and decommissioning costs was recognized in the
fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of using primarily internal resources
and less contractor support as well as efficiencies achieved. Centrus
will continue to incur costs of approximately $20 million to maintain
the demobilized Piketon facility until the facility is returned to the
U.S. Department of Energy when the lease expires in June 2019.
SG&A and Special Charges
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined $3.1
million, or 7 percent, in 2017 compared to 2016, of which $2.3 million
relates to the periodic remeasurements of pension benefit obligations.
Remeasurements in 2017 resulted in a net gain of $0.7 million and
remeasurements in 2016 resulted in a net loss of $1.6 million. The gain
and loss are mainly attributable to (a) changes in market interest rates
used to measure long-term pension obligations and (b) investment returns
relative to expected return assumptions. In 2017, consulting costs
declined $1.4 million compared to 2016 and compensation and benefit
costs increased $0.7 million compared to 2016.
Special charges were $9.5 million for 2017 and included estimated
employee termination benefits of $3.5 million, less $0.3 million for
unvested employee departures. Special charges for estimated employee
termination benefits were $0.4 million in 2016. Advisory costs related
to the Company’s project to align its corporate structure to the scale
of its ongoing business operations and to update related information
technology were $6.3 million in 2017 and $1.0 million in 2016.
Cash Flow
Centrus ended 2017 with a consolidated cash balance of $208.8 million.
During 2017, net cash used in operating activities was $25.1 million.
American Centrifuge expenditures have been a use of cash, including the
$37.6 million reduction in the D&D obligation. Sources of cash included
$17.7 million resulting from the monetization of inventory offset by an
increase in customer receivables.
2018 Outlook
Centrus anticipates SWU and uranium revenue in 2018 in a range of $150
million to $175 million, reflecting a decline in average sales prices
compared to 2017 as more sales are made under contracts that reflect
more recent market conditions. The Company anticipates total revenue in
a range of $175 million to $200 million. Revenue continues to be most
heavily weighted to the fourth quarter, and Centrus expects more than
one-half of its annual revenue to be generated in the fourth quarter of
2018. The Company expects to end 2018 with a cash and cash equivalents
balance in a range of $100 million to $125 million. The anticipated
decrease in cash and cash equivalents in 2018 is driven by the expected
timing of purchases under supply agreements and an increase in required
cash contributions to the Company’s postretirement benefit plans.
Centrus’ financial guidance is subject to a number of assumptions and
uncertainties that could affect results either positively or negatively.
Variations from these expectations could cause differences between the
Company’s guidance and its ultimate results. Among the factors that
could affect its results are:
-
Additional short-term purchases or sales of SWU and uranium;
-
Timing of customer payments, orders, related deliveries, and purchases
of LEU or components;
-
The outcome of legal proceedings and other contingencies;
-
Potential use of cash for strategic initiatives;
-
Actions taken by our customers, including actions that might affect
our existing contracts, as a result of market, financial and other
conditions impacting our customers and the industry; and
-
Additional costs for decontamination and decommissioning of the
Company’s facility in Ohio.
About Centrus Energy Corp.
Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for
the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility
customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources -
helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free
electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers
with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7
billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering
capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of
centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium
enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 - that is,
statements related to future events. In this context, forward-looking
statements may address our expected future business and financial
performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”,
“intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or
“may” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
For Centrus Energy Corp., particular risks and uncertainties that could
cause our actual future results to differ materially from those
expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks: related to
our significant long-term liabilities, including material unfunded
defined benefit pension plan obligations and postretirement health and
life benefit obligations; risks relating to our outstanding 8.0%
paid-in-kind (“PIK”) toggle notes (the “8% PIK Toggle Notes”) maturing
in September 2019, our 8.25% notes maturing in February 2027 and our
Series B Senior Preferred Stock, including the potential termination of
the guarantee by United States Enrichment Corporation of the 8% PIK
Toggle Notes; risks related to the use of our net operating losses
(“NOLs”) and net unrealized built-in losses (“NUBILs”) to offset future
taxable income and the use of the Rights Agreement (as defined herein)
to prevent an “ownership change” as defined in Section 382 of the
Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended and our ability to generate
taxable income to utilize all or a portion of the NOLs and NUBILs prior
to the expiration thereof; risks related to the limited trading markets
in our securities; risks related to our ability to maintain the listing
of our Class A Common Stock on the NYSE American LLC; risks related to
decisions made by our Class B stockholders regarding their investment in
the Company based upon factors that are unrelated to the Company’s
performance; the continued impact of the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami in Japan on the nuclear industry and on our business, results of
operations and prospects; the impact and potential extended duration of
the current supply/demand imbalance in the market for low-enriched
uranium (“LEU”); our dependence on others for deliveries of LEU
including deliveries from the Russian government entity Joint Stock
Company “TENEX” (“TENEX”) under a commercial supply agreement with TENEX
(the “Russian Supply Agreement”); risks related to our ability to sell
the LEU we procure pursuant to our purchase obligations under our supply
agreements, including the Russian Supply Agreement; risks relating to
our sales order book, including uncertainty concerning customer actions
under current contracts and in future contracting due to market
conditions and lack of current production capability; risks related to
financial difficulties experienced by customers, including possible
bankruptcies, insolvencies or any other inability to pay for our
products or services; pricing trends and demand in the uranium and
enrichment markets and their impact on our profitability; movement and
timing of customer orders; risks related to the value of our intangible
assets related to the sales order book and customer relationships; risks
associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers to provide
essential services to us; risks related to trade barriers and contract
terms that limit our ability to deliver LEU to customers; risks related
to actions that may be taken by the U.S. government, the Russian
government or other governments that could affect our ability or the
ability of our sources of supply to perform under their contract
obligations to us, including the imposition of sanctions, restrictions
or other requirements; the impact of government regulation including by
the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission; uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy
competitive enrichment technology; risks and uncertainties regarding
funding for the American Centrifuge project and our ability to perform
under our agreement with UT-Battelle, LLC, the management and operating
contractor for Oak Ridge National Laboratory, for continued research and
development of the American Centrifuge technology; the potential for
further demobilization or termination of the American Centrifuge
project; risks related to the current demobilization of portions of the
American Centrifuge project, including risks that the schedule could be
delayed and costs could be higher than expected; failures or security
breaches of our information technology systems; potential strategic
transactions, which could be difficult to implement, disrupt our
business or change our business profile significantly; the outcome of
legal proceedings and other contingencies (including lawsuits and
government investigations or audits); the competitive environment for
our products and services; changes in the nuclear energy industry; the
impact of financial market conditions on our business, liquidity,
prospects, pension assets and insurance facilities; revenue and
operating results can fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter,
and in some cases, year to year; and other risks and uncertainties
discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements
except as required by law.
|
|
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Separative work units
|
|
$
|
113.2
|
|
|
$
|
130.2
|
|
|
$
|
195.4
|
|
|
$
|
258.5
|
|
Uranium
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
Contract services
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
|
38.5
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
116.9
|
|
|
|
136.5
|
|
|
|
218.4
|
|
|
|
311.3
|
|
Cost of Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Separative work units and uranium
|
|
|
59.3
|
|
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
|
136.1
|
|
|
|
234.3
|
|
Contract services
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
|
64.9
|
|
|
|
110.6
|
|
|
|
161.6
|
|
|
|
266.2
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
|
25.9
|
|
|
|
56.8
|
|
|
|
45.1
|
|
Advanced technology license and decommissioning costs
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
47.9
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
|
43.1
|
|
|
|
46.2
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
Special charges for workforce reductions and advisory costs
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
Gains on sales of assets
|
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
36.3
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(17.5
|
)
|
|
|
(61.7
|
)
|
(Gain) on early extinguishment of debt and debt restructuring costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
(33.6
|
)
|
|
|
(13.0
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
Investment income
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
35.6
|
|
|
|
(8.2
|
)
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
(67.6
|
)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
35.5
|
|
|
$
|
(8.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
12.2
|
|
|
$
|
(67.0
|
)
|
Preferred stock dividends - undeclared and cumulative
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
33.6
|
|
|
$
|
(8.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.3
|
|
|
$
|
(67.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
3.69
|
|
|
$
|
(0.90
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
(7.36
|
)
|
Average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; in millions, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
208.8
|
|
|
$
|
260.7
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
60.2
|
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
153.1
|
|
|
|
177.4
|
|
Deferred costs associated with deferred revenue
|
|
|
122.3
|
|
|
|
89.3
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
566.9
|
|
|
|
560.6
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Deposits for surety bonds
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
29.5
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
82.7
|
|
|
|
93.3
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
24.1
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
675.3
|
|
|
$
|
713.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
53.3
|
|
|
$
|
46.4
|
|
Payables under SWU purchase agreements
|
|
|
79.4
|
|
|
|
59.6
|
|
Inventories owed to customers and suppliers
|
|
|
77.9
|
|
|
|
57.5
|
|
Deferred revenue and advances from customers
|
|
|
191.8
|
|
|
|
123.6
|
|
Decontamination and decommissioning obligations
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
38.6
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
403.4
|
|
|
|
325.7
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
157.5
|
|
|
|
234.1
|
|
Postretirement health and life benefit obligations
|
|
|
154.2
|
|
|
|
171.3
|
|
Pension benefit liabilities
|
|
|
161.6
|
|
|
|
179.9
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
|
38.6
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
894.2
|
|
|
|
949.6
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ deficit
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share, 20,000,000 shares
authorized
|
|
|
|
|
Series A Participating Cumulative Preferred Stock, none issued
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Series B Senior Preferred Stock, 7.5% cumulative, 104,574 shares
issued and outstanding and an aggregate liquidation preference of
$111.5 million as of December 31, 2017
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share, 70,000,000 shares
authorized, 7,632,669 and 7,563,600 shares issued and outstanding as
of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
Class B Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share, 30,000,000 shares
authorized, 1,406,082 and 1,436,400 shares issued and outstanding as
of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Excess of capital over par value
|
|
|
60.0
|
|
|
|
59.5
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(284.5
|
)
|
|
|
(296.7
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|
|
|
(218.9
|
)
|
|
|
(236.1
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|
|
$
|
675.3
|
|
|
$
|
713.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
12.2
|
|
|
$
|
(67.0
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in)
provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
Immediate recognition of retirement benefit plans (gains) losses, net
|
|
|
(25.8
|
)
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
PIK interest on paid-in-kind toggle notes
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
(33.6
|
)
|
|
|
(16.7
|
)
|
Gain on sales of assets
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
Inventory valuation adjustments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(17.6
|
)
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
44.7
|
|
|
|
89.5
|
|
Payables under SWU purchase agreements
|
|
|
19.8
|
|
|
|
(25.8
|
)
|
Deferred revenue, net of deferred costs
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
(43.8
|
)
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(25.1
|
)
|
|
|
37.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
(3.0
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of assets
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Deposits for surety bonds - net decrease
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of interest classified as debt
|
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchase of debt
|
|
|
(27.6
|
)
|
|
|
(9.8
|
)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(31.0
|
)
|
|
|
(9.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(51.9
|
)
|
|
|
26.7
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
260.7
|
|
|
|
234.0
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
208.8
|
|
|
$
|
260.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid in cash
|
|
$
|
4.2
|
|
|
$
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange of debt for Series B preferred stock
|
|
$
|
4.6
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Conversion of interest payable-in-kind to long-term debt
|
|
$
|
0.4
|
|
|
$
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
